Elon Musk has become the latest figure drawn into the growing controversy surrounding the Belfast unrest that followed a brutal stabbing in North Belfast, after Australia's public broadcaster accused the billionaire of helping inflame tensions through his activity on X.

The debate emerged days after a violent attack on Kinnaird Avenue in North Belfast on 8 June, when a man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries after being repeatedly stabbed and slashed in an incident that was captured on graphic video footage.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man reported to be originally from Sudan, was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and making threats to kill.

How Musk Became Part of the Debate

In the hours after the attack, footage from Kinnaird Avenue circulated widely across X and other platforms. High-profile commentators, including Tommy Robinson and other anti-immigration campaigners, shared videos, commentary and calls for demonstrations across Northern Ireland and Britain.

Musk, whose account reaches hundreds of millions of users globally, amplified several posts about the stabbing and the protests that were being organised in response. Among the posts he shared was a list of demonstration locations that Robinson had originally circulated.

He also posted commentary urging continued public demonstrations, writing, 'Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!'

Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!! https://t.co/73GDcLLFwv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2026

Over the following days, Musk continued reposting content linking the Belfast attack to broader concerns about immigration, border control and violent crime. Some of those posts accumulated millions of views, placing the incident before a much larger international audience than would normally follow local Northern Irish news.

The protests that followed initially centred on anti-immigration concerns but later descended into disorder in parts of Belfast.

According to reports, police reported attacks on officers, vehicles and property, while they also targeted several homes believed to be occupied by migrant families. Water cannons were deployed and additional police resources were brought in as authorities attempted to restore order.

Australia's ABC and Political Figures Criticise X Activity

Australia's public broadcaster, ABC News, became one of the most prominent organisations to criticise Musk's involvement.

On ABC's flagship programme 7:30, host Sarah Ferguson argued that Musk's decision to amplify graphic footage was reckless. 'The UK regulator has powers directing tech companies to remove violent posts and control racially charged responses, but Elon Musk chose instead to double down on inciting rhetoric,' she said.

BREAKING NEWS: Australia's public broadcaster ABC News just accused @elonmusk of ''inciting racial tension'' in Belfast because he did not censor footage showing a Sudanese refugee attempting to behead someone.



They're angrier at Elon than at the stabber. pic.twitter.com/PGDTLChDxd — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) June 10, 2026

The broadcaster questioned whether influential figures with vast online audiences should exercise greater caution when sharing content linked to highly sensitive incidents.

Similar concerns were raised by several British political figures.

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long criticised those sharing protest information online without understanding local conditions, arguing that such interventions could worsen already fragile situations.

Senior Labour politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and party chair Anna Turley, also condemned what they characterised as efforts to inflame divisions online.

However, no UK authority has accused Musk of organising protests or directing any violence, and no formal action has been announced against X over the posts in question.

Musk Rejects Criticism as Debate Continues

Musk has strongly rejected suggestions that social media activity was responsible for the unrest.

Responding to ABC's criticism directly, he wrote, 'The news orgs that say this instead of caring about innocent people being beheaded in the streets are sc*m of the Earth.'

Following the outbreak of disorder, Musk also condemned racist violence while continuing to argue that governments should address public concerns over crime and immigration.

The controversy has become part of a wider debate already taking place across the UK over knife crime, migration policy, online speech and the responsibilities of major social media platforms.