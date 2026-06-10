Cardi B has found herself at the centre of controversy after reacting to the sentencing of Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager convicted of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Metcalf's death.

The case has drawn significant attention, with many people publicly supporting Anthony after he claimed he acted in self-defence. Following the verdict, Cardi B shared a strongly worded response on social media, making clear that she disagreed with the sentence handed down by the jury.

The rapper's comments circulated online, where discussion surrounding the case continued. Anthony's supporters have repeatedly argued that he acted in self-defence and pointed to aspects of his background in his defence. Meanwhile, the sentencing brought renewed focus to a case that has generated public demonstrations, fundraising efforts, and debate over the circumstances surrounding Metcalf's death.

Cardi B Voices Support For Anthony After Sentencing

Shortly after Anthony's sentence was announced, Cardi B took to X to express her frustration with the outcome.

'Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING... This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!' she wrote.

The rapper's comments quickly spread across social media. Cardi B also reposted messages from other users supporting Anthony and questioning the treatment he had received throughout the case.

Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 10, 2026

One repost stated that Anthony 'deserves better,' while another defended his character and criticised media coverage surrounding the trial.

'Almost 4 years ago Karmelo Anthony save someone life dont allow these trolls or mainstream media tell you otherwise. They are trying to do, character assassination against his image like the dominate society always do,' the post read.

Anthony had gained support from many people after claiming that he acted in self-defence during the fatal encounter with Metcalf. A GiveSendGo fundraiser was launched on his behalf, and supporters frequently pointed to his lack of any reported criminal history before the incident.

His family also spoke publicly about the pressure they faced leading up to the trial. Anthony's mother, Kala Hayes, previously voiced concerns about the public attention surrounding the case.

'I don't know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,' Hayes said.

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Many supporters continued to stand behind Anthony throughout the legal proceedings, maintaining that he had acted in self-defence during the confrontation with Metcalf.

Trial Outcome Draws Demonstrations Outside Court

Anthony was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Austin Metcalf and was sentenced after jurors deliberated for approximately two and a half hours. During the sentencing phase, both the prosecution and defence waived their right to deliver opening statements.

Anthony sobbed on June 9 as he was convicted of murder.

The case stemmed from an incident during a rain delay at Memorial High School's track meet in Frisco. According to reports, Metcalf had asked Anthony to leave the event because he did not attend that school. Anthony later stabbed Metcalf during the confrontation.

Anthony pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and maintained that he acted in self-defence in the April 2, 2025, incident.

Outside the courtroom, around 200 protesters for and against Anthony reportedly clashed during the trial.

'This whole thing's been racist. We didn't make it racist!' one protester shouted, according to the New York Post.

One demonstrator criticised the jury's composition and argued that Anthony did not receive a fair hearing.

'Tell those white folks, why is a black boy in front of an all white jury? When has a white boy been in front of an all black jury? Never!'

However, reports indicated that the jury was not entirely white and included white, Asian and Hispanic members.

The verdict and sentencing continued to be discussed by supporters and critics of Anthony after the trial concluded. Cardi B's comments ensured that her reaction became part of the wider conversation surrounding the case and the sentence handed down by the jury.