Taiwan has carried out a high-profile live-fire military exercise using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, firing towards waters near China in a dramatic show of defensive readiness that highlights rising cross-strait tensions.

The drills, conducted on Taiwan's western coastline facing China, mark the first time the island has launched rockets from the system into the Taiwan Strait itself, a narrow and heavily contested waterway separating the two sides.

The exercise comes amid increasing military pressure from Beijing and growing defence cooperation between Taipei and the United States.

While the US does not formally recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state, it remains its primary arms supplier and has consistently opposed any attempt to alter Taiwan's status by force.

Taiwan's Live Fire Drill Signals New Defence Posture

The latest exercise showcased Taiwan's use of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, in what the military described as a 'shoot-and-scoot' scenario designed to simulate battlefield survival against a larger invading force.

Soldiers rapidly deployed the mobile launchers, fired reduced-range practice rockets, and re-positioned within minutes to avoid counterattack.

Army Sgt. Wang Ming-hui said, 'Due to the current enemy threat, we will continue HIMARS training with unwavering determination to protect Taiwan as the nation's strongest force.'

Officials stressed that the rockets used were training munitions, designed to land safely in the sea shortly after launch.

The drills also included other artillery systems such as 155mm howitzers, forming part of a broader effort to improve rapid response and precision strike capabilities along Taiwan's Western Front.

US-Supplied HIMARS And Asymmetric Warfare Strategy

Military analysts say the exercise reflects a strategic shift encouraged by Washington towards asymmetric warfare, where smaller forces focus on mobility, concealment and precision strikes rather than matching China's numerical superiority.

The HIMARS system, mounted on trucks and capable of firing guided rockets, allows units to strike quickly and relocate before being detected. This approach is intended to complicate enemy targeting and increase survivability in the early stages of a potential conflict.

Taiwanese representative to the US Alexander Yui said, 'We're an island; we can only shoot east or west, so they chose west,' explaining the direction of the drills. He confirmed the system is part of ongoing training following recent deliveries from the US.

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What Taiwan Drills Mean For Regional Security

The exercise has prompted renewed questions about whether tensions across the Taiwan Strait are edging closer to open conflict. Readers may ask whether this drill increases the risk of war. While the manoeuvre is defensive in nature, it signals a growing readiness on Taiwan's part to respond quickly to any potential invasion scenario.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and regularly conducts military patrols near the island, including naval and air operations. In response, Taiwan continues to expand its defence drills and modernise its arsenal with US support.

Another key question is whether the United States could become directly involved. While Washington maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity, it has repeatedly stated it would oppose any forced change to the status quo, leaving open uncertainty about how it would respond in a crisis.

The latest live-fire drills underscore a region where military signalling has become increasingly frequent, and where each exercise is closely watched for clues about future intentions on all sides.