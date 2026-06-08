A flesh-eating livestock parasite not seen in the United States for 60 years has crossed the Texas border, months after the federal programmes that might have slowed it were dismantled under Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficienc (DOGE).

On 3 June 2026, the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the detection of the New World screwworm in a bovine in Zavala County, Texas. It was the first confirmed case in the US livestock herd since 1966. Within days, the situation had escalated. By 8 June 2026, USDA APHIS had confirmed two additional cases, a calf in La Salle County, Texas, and a dog in Andrews County, Texas.

The outbreak has prompted a sharp political reckoning. At its centre is a sequence of federal budget decisions, made under Musk's DOGE initiative, that critics argue stripped the United States of some of its most effective early-warning defences against this kind of biological incursion.

The Parasite And The Stakes For America's Cattle Industry

The New World screwworm is not a minor agricultural nuisance. The parasite has flesh-eating larvae that burrow into the healthy tissue of cattle, deer, horses and other warm-blooded animals. If left untreated, the infection can turn fatal within seven to ten days, according to the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

The first US case was identified in the umbilical area of a three-week-old calf in La Pryor, Texas, approximately 50 miles from the US-Mexico border. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the case and said the National Veterinary Stockpile was being deployed immediately.

The economic consequences could be severe. A screwworm outbreak could cost Texas approximately £1.42 billion ($1.8 billion) annually, with cattle producers alone facing £580 million ($735 million) to £588 million ($745 million) in losses each year, according to Peyton Schuman, senior director of government relations for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, warned in July 2025 that an outbreak would cost the general US economy an estimated £2.92 billion ($3.7 billion) and declared it 'absolutely devastating.'

The US beef herd is already at its smallest in 75 years, and ground beef hit a record $6.89 a pound in May 2026, the highest price since the government began tracking it in 1984. A screwworm epidemic on top of that existing shortage could push beef prices to levels not previously seen.

The Programmes DOGE Cut And Why They Mattered

The screwworm did not arrive without warning. Scientists, industry leaders and lawmakers had spent more than a year raising the alarm as the pest advanced northward through Central America and Mexico. What they needed was functioning federal infrastructure to slow it. What DOGE delivered instead was a series of cuts.

Roughly two months before the livestock import suspension from Mexico, Musk's DOGE operation reduced the United States Agency for International Development, which included a programme specifically dedicated to preventing the spread of the screwworm across the US-Mexico border. That programme was among roughly 5,300 grants and programmes cut from USAID, according to a March 2025 Agri-Pulse report citing a list of cut programmes sent to Congress.

Among the programmes terminated were those dedicated to monitoring and containing avian flu and New World screwworm in Central America, as well as efforts to combat other cross-border disease threats. More than 100 US-funded Food and Agriculture Organisation programmes were cancelled in total, valued at approximately £302 million ($382 million).

The USDA itself was not spared. DOGE cut approximately 15 per cent of the USDA's workforce, around 15,000 employees, hampering the agency's capacity to fight agricultural threats, including the screwworm. Local reporting documented that the USDA specifically cut funding for animal disease prevention and control, including screwworm-related work, in March 2025.

Musk, for his part, dismissed concerns about the USAID cuts at the time. He called USAID 'a crazy waste of money' and 'a radical-left political psy op,' claiming the government agency was 'paying media organisations to publish their propaganda.' He made no mention of the border disease-monitoring programmes included in the cuts.

Crazy waste of money https://t.co/DC7UASJA41 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

Because USAID is/was a radical-left political psy op https://t.co/Th10uk7dQe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

USAID has been paying media organizations to publish their propaganda https://t.co/L3rXRt3yxy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

The Government's Emergency Response And Its Limits

The USDA has moved quickly since the 3 June confirmation. Sterile fly dispersal began on 4 June 2026, with 2 million sterile screwworms released twice weekly by air, supplemented by 4 million per week deployed via 24 ground-release chambers in and around the detection zone. Treatment supplies from the National Veterinary Stockpile were relocated to Texas.

USDA Under Secretary Dudley Hoskins, in the agency's official announcement, offered a note of historical confidence. 'The United States has defeated this pest before, and we will do it again,' Hoskins said, adding that all predictive models had anticipated the screwworm's arrival in 2025, and that the administration's work had 'bought time.'

National Cattlemen's Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall acknowledged the severity in a statement: 'NCBA and our state partner organisations have been working for more than a year to combat the incursion of the New World screwworm, and we are doing everything possible to protect the interests of American cattle producers.'

Trump and Elon Musk slashed funding for screwworm monitoring, and now the flesh-eating maggots are in Texas threatening our food supply.



This is what happens when foolish billionaires run the government.



American families end up paying the price. https://t.co/2mlRptulLS — Congressman Christian D. Menefee (@RepCDMenefee) June 8, 2026

A Predictable Crisis And The Politics Of Prevention

The screwworm's arrival was, by most expert accounts, a foreseeable outcome. By May 2025, the parasite had reached Oaxaca and Veracruz, just 700 miles from the US border, across a stretch of land far wider and more difficult to contain than previously managed barriers. Scientists warned there were no longer enough sterile fly factories or sterile flies to stop the spread.

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In June 2025, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez joined Agriculture Secretary Rollins to announce a five-pronged response plan, noting that screwworm detections in Mexico as far north as Oaxaca and Veracruz had already prompted the immediate suspension of live cattle, horse and bison imports through US ports of entry along the southern border.

The political contrast is stark. The region worst affected, South Texas, forms the core of America's cattle industry, a constituency whose interests DOGE's sponsor consistently claimed to champion.

A flesh-eating parasite reaching American soil after 60 years of successful eradication is, at its core, a story about what happens when the infrastructure of prevention is treated as a budget line to be cut.