Hollywood icon Guillermo del Toro has stunned fans with a revelation few saw coming. During a lively appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, the Oscar-winning filmmaker admitted that he is, in his own words, a full-on gamer.

The Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water director confessed his long-standing love for the medium, even name-dropping the modern God of War series as one of his go-to favourites.

Among the titles he praised were BioShock, known for its haunting underwater dystopia, and Death Stranding, the moody, genre-defying epic created by his close friend Hideo Kojima. He also expressed admiration for the legendary Metal Gear Solid series, the sweeping western drama of Red Dead Redemption, and the frantic, zombie-survival chaos of Left 4 Dead.

Each game, he explained, offers a different kind of narrative stimulation, often sparking creative ideas that influence his own storytelling instincts.

From Monsters and Myths to PlayStation Nights

For decades, del Toro has been celebrated for crafting eerie cinematic worlds filled with monsters, myths, and rich emotional depth.

Yet behind the scenes, it seems that when he's not shaping fantastical universes for the big screen, he's spending his downtime exploring them virtually.

He told Horowitz that gaming has become one of his favourite escapes, offering both relaxation and inspiration. His fondness for narrative-heavy titles mirrors precisely the kinds of sprawling, immersive stories he brings to cinema, making his passion for video games feel like a natural extension of his artistic identity.

Now he has to develop a game. He would do fantastic. — David Joshua Rios (@Davidrios) December 9, 2025

Fans Flood the Replies with Praise and Nostalgia

Once the podcast revelations hit social media, fans wasted no time reacting. IGN's post about it garnered a mix of responses ranging from enthusiastic surprise to heartfelt appreciation.

Many users expressed admiration that a filmmaker of del Toro's stature not only plays games but speaks about them with such affection and understanding.

Some even expressed their desire about wanting him to develop a video game, while others marvelled that his choices lined up perfectly with their own.

Several replies celebrated the idea of a respected auteur openly embracing gamer culture, while nostalgic fans recalled their own memories of playing BioShock or teaming up with friends in late-night Left 4 Dead marathons. The mood was overwhelmingly positive, with many calling the revelation 'the crossover we didn't know we needed.'

Why It Matters: The Merging of Two Creative Worlds

Del Toro's candid discussion highlights the ever-growing connection between cinema and gaming. As video games continue evolving into narrative-driven, visually striking works of art, filmmakers like del Toro recognising their value reinforces how deeply intertwined the two mediums have become.

His enthusiasm for gaming reflects a broader shift in Hollywood, where storytellers are increasingly turning to video games for inspiration, collaboration and even adaptation.

While del Toro didn't tease any upcoming game-related projects, his passion for the medium suggests that future collaborations with developers remain firmly within the realm of possibility.

Until then, fans can take comfort in knowing that one of cinema's most imaginative visionaries is spending his evenings exactly like millions of others: controller in hand, fully immersed in worlds as strange and beautiful as the ones he creates.