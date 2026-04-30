American influencer Ashley St. Clair has ignited a fresh firestorm around one of the right's most prominent online personalities. The Turning Point USA ambassador, who shares a child with Elon Musk, has publicly accused fellow influencer DC Draino of faking a Jewish identity to secure lucrative business opportunities.

Ashley St. Clair Claims DC Draino Lied About Jewish Identity

In one of her latest Instagram Stories, St. Clair dropped some major claims about Rogan O'Handley.

'Since Rogan wanted to out himself as the subject of my TikTok, here is how far this man went pretending to be Jewish for business deals on the paid trips to Israel,' St. Clair wrote. 'HE'S NOT EVEN JEWISH!!! Though I'm sure you can still find his old tweets claiming to be when it was good for business.'

She further added, 'His brother (allegedly) said they have like-1% Jewish heritage and he is not nor has he ever been practising.'

'Pretending to be someone ur not is why ur marriage lasted less than a year. He then went around smearing his ex wife, who is literally the nicest girl ever, as a gold digger,' St. Clair continued.

'I genuinely have no idea why these people outted themselves when I used fake names - and this right here isn't even any personal relationship tea from me, his Jew cosplay is public,' she added.

'SAY WHATEVER U WANT ABOUT ME, but at least im done pretending to be a conservative saint in this ridiculous cosplay MAGA circle jerk. It's time we all admit we have problems,' St. Clair concluded.

Who Is DC Draino Off Camera?

DC Draino, whose real name is Rogan O'Handley, is an American conservative political commentator, social media influencer and former entertainment lawyer who rose to prominence following the 2016 US presidential election. O'Handley initially built a career in corporate and entertainment law after earning a degree from Northeastern University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago Law School.

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He later transitioned to focus on digital media, launching his 'DC Draino' persona on Instagram, a name inspired by US President Donald Trump's 'drain the swamp' slogan. The account quickly gained traction, allowing him to amass millions of followers across platforms including Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

O'Handley has since become a prominent online political voice aligned with right-wing politics and Trump-era conservatism, frequently sharing commentary, memes and opinion-based content. His growing influence has also led to appearances on conservative media programmes and participation in political events, further cementing his role as a digital-era political commentator.

Are Ashley St. Clair's Explosive Allegations Credible?

St. Clair certainly seems like a believable source, considering her past relationship with O'Handley. While her claims can be viewed as retaliation for her ex-boyfriend's attacks, they could also be an attempt to malign his reputation.

For now, DC Draino himself has not yet commented on Ashley St. Clair's claims about his Jewish heritage. However, there is also a good chance that it could ignite a full-blown social media war between the two influencers, especially since O'Handley's persona is being challenged in St. Clair's latest post.