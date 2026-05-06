Elon Musk has been accused of using his mother's X account as 'one of his alts' after a bizarre exchange on X. The moment began when Musk replied to a post saying, 'My grandmother was a housekeeper in England.' It was a brief comment about his family history.

Maye Musk's verified X account then responded by quoting Elon's post. In her reply, she added further detail about the same family story, writing, 'Your mum told me she was cleaning toilets in a Liverpool boarding house as a child. When I met her in 1966, she was sewing linings for a furrier in a small, windowless room behind the store.'

Your mom told me she was cleaning toilets in a Liverpool boarding house as a child. When I met her in 1966, she was sewing linings for a furrier in a small windowless room behind the store. https://t.co/uM7M4FzmrY — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 5, 2026

Confused Comment Section Believes It's Elon Musk

Users on X quickly picked up on the timing and tone of the exchange, with some questioning whether Musk might have access to or influence over his mother's account. There is no verified evidence of this, and neither Elon nor Maye has suggested anything of the sort publicly.

Still, that uncertainty did little to slow down the reaction online. One user commented that 'getting caught posting from an alt account that's supposed to be your own mother' would feel unsettling, while another described past posts involving Musk's family accounts as 'weird.'

Getting caught posting from an alt account that’s supposed to be your own mother. I’d feel sad for his loneliness and neediness if he was literally anyone else on the planet. pic.twitter.com/hs1qZcpGro — Scott Seiver (@scott_seiver) May 5, 2026

One post even suggested Musk 'runs both his moms and dads account on Twitter.'

elon accidentally revealing his mom’s account is just one of his alts pic.twitter.com/oJIbHujBlf — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 5, 2026

Some of Musk's supporters, however, believe it's only a typo. 'Elons mom is not British, his dad's parents are. She obviously meant to post grandma and just mis typed.' But the sentiment was met with pushback, arguing his supporters would 'do everything' to defend Musk.

Who Is Elon Musk's Mother?

Maye Musk, Elon's mother, is a Canadian-born model, dietitian and author, and one of the most consistently visible figures in his personal story. Born in 1948 in Saskatchewan and raised partly in South Africa, she has often spoken about a life shaped by frequent moves, work from a young age and an unusually independent upbringing that later influenced how she raised her children, including Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

Read more 10 Photos of Elon Musk's Mother, Maye Musk: Get to Know the Woman Who Raised the World's Richest Man 10 Photos of Elon Musk's Mother, Maye Musk: Get to Know the Woman Who Raised the World's Richest Man

Her relationship with Elon is widely described as close, though not without challenges. After divorcing Errol Musk in 1979, she raised the children largely as a single mother, moving between cities and countries to rebuild stability. In interviews and her memoir, she has suggested there were periods of financial struggle, particularly in the early years after the separation.

Elon has, in turn, often acknowledged his mother's influence, particularly in his early life. Maye has described him as intensely focused as a child, often reading obsessively and showing early signs of ambition, though he also experienced bullying at school. At one point, Elon chose to live with his father as a teenager, largely because he had access to a computer and books there, something Maye could not afford at the time.

Despite that separation, Maye has remained publicly supportive of her son throughout his rise in business. She has attended events, defended him in interviews, and frequently appears on social media discussing his work and personality. Some reports even suggest she has been involved in parts of his professional orbit in an informal advisory capacity, though she is not part of his companies in any official executive role.

Their relationship today appears outwardly strong, with Maye often speaking proudly about Elon's achievements while also maintaining her own independent public identity. She has built a second career as a global model and speaker in her later life, appearing on magazine covers and working well into her seventies, which she often frames as part of the same resilience she encouraged in her children.

Still, the Musk family dynamic is not presented as entirely straightforward. Elon has spoken in various contexts about a difficult childhood environment, while Maye has acknowledged challenges in her marriage and early motherhood, including accounts of an abusive relationship with Errol Musk.