Technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 45, was among nine people killed when a Learjet 60 crashed near Greenacres, Florida, on 1 November 2026. An April social media post in which he used a plane crash as an analogy for building a business has since attracted renewed attention online.

Robinson, co-founder and chief executive of Retention.com, was travelling to the Bahamas with family and friends. TMZ reported that the group planned to celebrate his birthday during a week-long holiday. Federal investigators have not established what caused the aircraft to crash.

Why Adam Robinson's April Post Is Being Shared Again

On 17 April, Robinson wrote on X: 'You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly ... and you don't need VC to build a business.'

The remark was part of his argument for starting and expanding companies without venture capital. Following his death, the comparison drew renewed attention because of its reference to an aircraft crash.

But the post was about entrepreneurship, not an actual flight. It did not mention the planned Bahamas journey, the Learjet or any information about the circumstances of the accident. There is no evidence Robinson anticipated the crash, and the remark provides no explanation for what happened.

You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly ... and you don't need VC to build a business. — Adam Robinson (@RetentionAdam) April 17, 2026

Robinson advocated building software businesses without substantial outside financing. He co-founded the email marketing company Robly before developing Retention.com, which helps businesses identify website visitors, and RB2B, a related marketing technology product. His ventures also included MoltSets.

Before entering software, Robinson worked in financial services, including at Lehman Brothers and Barclays. He graduated from Rice University in 2003 and played on its men's basketball team, earning varsity letters in 2000 and 2001.

Adam Robinson's Birthday Trip Ends in Florida

The Learjet 60 departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. It crashed onto a road near Greenacres in Palm Beach County, killing seven passengers and two pilots.

The passengers included Robinson's wife, Helen Sharp, and their children, Emma, four, and Charlie, two. Family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr were also aboard, as was Anita Maria Cetina, who helped care for the children.

In a joint statement, relatives described Robinson and Sharp as devoted parents whose children were 'the light of their lives.' They remembered Reed and Fehr as people with a love of adventure and said Cetina cared for the children with tenderness and devotion. The families also expressed sympathy for the pilots' relatives and requested privacy.

There's metal debris all over! There are videos of it!



Also videos of body parts.



How about the hole caused by a Learjet 55 in Pennsylvania a couple of years ago? Similar crater. pic.twitter.com/pVDzwzGceq — King Sausage Fingers (@brucebanana92) November 3, 2026

The impact left a crater near a mobile home community. One person on the ground was injured, while approximately 600 residents were displaced as emergency responders and investigators worked at the scene.

National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said the crew had reported icing, turbulence and precipitation before the aircraft rapidly lost altitude. Investigators had also found evidence suggesting some parts of the jet separated before impact.

Weather conditions are a major focus of the investigation, alongside the crew's actions and possible mechanical problems. These are lines of inquiry, not findings of fault. The NTSB has not determined the probable cause.

How Adam Robinson's Colleagues Remembered Him

Retention.com, RB2B and MoltSets issued a joint tribute, describing Robinson as more than their chief executive. They called him a friend, mentor and outspoken leader, and said their immediate priority was supporting employees and his family.

quite sad to hear the news of Adam Robinson plane crash. He was such an inspiration, not just to bootstrapped founders like me, but to everyone who dreams of building their own company and doing something great in the world.



Never met him in person, only exchanged some messages… — Ilai Szpiezak (@ilaiszp) November 3, 2026

Fellow entrepreneur Jesse Ouellette recalled Robinson's help when he was establishing his own company. On LinkedIn, he described Robinson as a friend who could disagree strongly with others while retaining their affection. The two had planned to debate business ideas shortly before the crash.

Former Rice basketball coach Willis Wilson also paid tribute, remembering Robinson as someone valued by his teammates and coaches. The families thanked emergency workers, investigators and the Palm Beach County community for their assistance, saying details of memorial services would be shared once arrangements were made.