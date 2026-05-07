On 11 June 2022, Amy Eskridge, a prominent figure in Huntsville's scientific community known for her work in anti-gravity and experimental propulsion, was found dead at her home in Alabama.

While investigators initially ruled the death of the Institute for Exotic Science co-founder as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a burgeoning federal investigation into a string of missing and deceased US scientists has thrust the case back into the global spotlight.

Doubts regarding the official narrative have deepened as a collection of videos and texts detailing stalking, harassment, and death threats experienced by Eskridge has surfaced. Most recently, headlines have been captured by an alleged voice call recording shared by Franc Milburn, a former British paratrooper and close friend of Eskridge, which details an alleged kidnapping attempt in 2021.

Read more Inside Amy Eskridge's Anti-Gravity Work as Resurfaced Texts Claim She Faced 'Death Threats Every Day' Inside Amy Eskridge's Anti-Gravity Work as Resurfaced Texts Claim She Faced 'Death Threats Every Day'

The Kidnapping Attempt in 2021

In a report published by the Daily Mail, Milburn shared an alleged voice call of Eskridge detailing a kidnapping attempt in 2021 that occurred while she was flying from Virginia to her Alabama home. The recording suggests the US military had to intervene to prevent her abduction.

A voice believed to be Eskridge's explained how security protocols were bypassed to ensure her safety: 'My side obviously noticed immediately. When we got to the airport in Virginia to fly home, they just waved me through security, didn't check my ID, didn't check my ticket.'

She further noted that airport staff urged her to move quickly, telling her to leave her shoes and bags behind to get behind the security barrier 'as quickly as humanly possible.'

Upon returning to Alabama, Eskridge discovered her car had been vandalised, with a drained battery and emptied pepper spray. She recounted that a military colonel — carrying no luggage and seemingly not a passenger — appeared behind her at the airport and offered to jump-start her vehicle. In subsequent calls, Eskridge then warned colleagues to avoid scientific conferences due to her experience.

The Stalking and 'Direct Energy' Attacks

In a previous video shared online, Eskridge shared a long-term stalking campaign involving an 'Eastern European man' in his 50s or 60s. She claimed the harassment had lasted several years but escalated into 'aggressive' and 'invasive' behaviour.

NEW: Researcher working on anti-gravity technology, whose death was ruled a su*cide, sent a text just one month before her death saying she would never kill herself, according to the Daily Mail.



Amy Eskridge was found with a gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama.



Eskridge… pic.twitter.com/kUj5vrBPot — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2026

The scientist alleged the individual used a Lexus with rotating license plates to monitor her movements, even changing the plates 'right in front of our face' after she attempted to photograph him.

Aside from the stalking, Eskridge was also being targeted with a 'direct energy weapon'. 'My hands have been burned to hell and back as I've been typing. Because you can beam me through there or through there (pointing at the windows).'

Newly uncovered video shows anti gravity propulsion researcher Amy Eskridge in a state of panic, claiming her hands were being targeted by a “direct energy weapon” just one month before she was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/ayQAzTmTLf — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 22, 2026

She believed the culprits were using microwave-style beams through her windows to capture a '3D image' of her keystrokes, as her computer lacked a Wi-Fi card and could not be hacked traditionally. In an act of desperation, she blocked her windows and immediately felt better after.

The 'Death Warning' and Private Threats

On top of it, in the texts shared by Samuel Reid but later deleted, the scientist said she gets daily death threats due to her 'independently developed theory,' which 'tipped me over onto some f*cked up kill list.'

She said the threats began immediately after her phone was hacked, during which she recorded a voice note, and described the messages as the 'most heinous' imaginable and it was likely from 'private entity.'

The most striking messages, however, came just a month before her death. On 13 May 2022, Eskridge warned Milburn: 'If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not.'

With these accounts emerging, doubts about Eskridge's death have deepened. However, her father, Richard Eskridge, a retired NASA engineer, has said he does not believe her death was suspicious.