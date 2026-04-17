The unexplained death of a scientist experimenting with anti-gravity tech became the eleventh case linked to UFO-related deaths and disappearances. The news coincided with US President Donald Trump's pledge to uncover the truth behind the string of missing scientists.

The scientist was identified as Amy Eskridge, who was 34 years old when she was found dead in Huntsville, Alabama on 11 June 2022. Authorities reported an alleged self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Strangely, public details regarding an investigation remain unavailable from both law enforcement and the medical examiner's office, according to The Daily Mail.

A Possible Murder Angle

Prior to her death, Eskridge was publicly engaged in the research and development of anti-gravity technology. Her work sought to manipulate gravitational forces, a breakthrough with the potential to transform both the energy sector and deep-space exploration.

Anti-gravity propulsion remains a focal point within the UFO research community, where proponents argue the technology accounts for the anomalous flight patterns of unidentified craft. Some conspiracy theorists allege the US military has conducted decades of experiment in this field. However, the federal government maintains its long-standing denial of any recovered extraterrestrial technology.

Following her mysterious death, the official ruling of suicide has been challenged. New evidence, including a previously unreleased interview and independent findings submitted to Congress, have led proponents to allege a 'murder' conspiracy, contradicting earlier official reports of suicide.

It's worth noting that Eskridge once hinted at the severity of this matter and how important it is to speak out. 'If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off,' Eskridge said in a podcast interview with Jeremy Rys and Mark Sokol. 'If you stick your neck out in private... they will bury you, they will burn down your house while you're sleeping in your bed and it won't even make the news. That's why the institute exists.'

Eskridge stated in 2020 that she sought NASA approval to present 'novel' anti-gravity findings. She had also mentioned about co-founding her research company, The Institute for Exotic Science, aiming to have a platform in disclosing anti-gravity technology.

However, The Institute for Exotic Science appears defunct following Eskridge's passing. Public access to its digital presence has also been severed, with the official website currently unreachable.

Trump's Response

In light of the 10, now 11, UFO-linked deaths and disappearances, Trump spoke to the media to address the issue, saying he would get to the bottom of it sooner rather than later.

'I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half,' Trump told reporters via The New York Post. 'Pretty serious stuff ... hopefully a coincidence, or whatever you want to call it.'

'Some of them were very important people, and we're going to look at it over the next short period,' he added.

When asked if he suspects it to be the work of a foreign adversary, Trump took a jab at Joe Biden in his response. 'Well, Biden had open borders; it wasn't very hard to get here,' he replied.

The mysterious UFO-related deaths and disappearances of 10 scientists have been widely covered. With the eleventh case now added, public pressure is mounting for concrete answers.