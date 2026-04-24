A newly surfaced video of late UFO scientist Amy Eskridge has intensified scrutiny surrounding her death, as fresh details about an alleged stalker emerge following earlier footage and texts that cast doubt on the official ruling of suicide. Eskridge died in 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police findings, but renewed evidence has reignited questions about the circumstances.

Eskridge is one of eleven US scientists linked to sensitive research who have either gone missing or died, prompting a federal investigation. Here is what she said about an 'Eastern European man' she claimed was tailing her before her death.

Amy Eskridge Talks About Stalker in Viral Video

In a newly circulated footage, Eskridge details a sophisticated stalking campaign involving an 'Eastern European man' in his 50s or 60s who allegedly used a Lexus to monitor her movements.

NEW: Researcher working on anti-gravity technology, whose death was ruled a su*cide, sent a text just one month before her death saying she would never kill herself, according to the Daily Mail.



Amy Eskridge was found with a gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama.



Eskridge… pic.twitter.com/kUj5vrBPot — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2026

According to the scientist, the vehicle frequently used non-local 'cardboard temporary dealer plates' that would change almost daily.'

'The Lexus started tailing me. And every time I saw the Lexus, it had a different license plate,' she said.

The harassment reached a peak during a chilling encounter involving an Uber request. Eskridge's former partner reportedly called for a car, only for the Lexus that had been parked across the street for days to pull up.

Although the license plate matched the Uber application, the vehicle lacked any official Uber or Lyft branding. Eskridge noted that the driver lived in a spot directly opposite her apartment and that the plates were changed 'right in front of our face' shortly after she mentioned taking a photograph.

She said that the stalking went on for four or five years and has escalated into a 'more aggressive, more invasive, digging through my panting, like digging through my underwear drawer and sexual threats over the past, like three to six months,' she said.

The Uncovered Video

In a video that went viral previously, the scientist explains that a 'direct energy weapon' is targeting her hand. 'My hands have been burned to hell and back as I've been typing. Because you can beam me through there or through there (pointing at the windows).'

Newly uncovered video shows anti gravity propulsion researcher Amy Eskridge in a state of panic, claiming her hands were being targeted by a “direct energy weapon” just one month before she was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/ayQAzTmTLf — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 22, 2026

She added, 'You can get a 3D image of what I'm typing. Because this computer doesn't have a Wi-Fi card. You can't hack it. But you can maybe get a 3D image of me typing. So like we just did that. And did that, as an act of pure desperation,' as she pans the camera on her blocked window.

Eskridge said that she felt better immediately after blocking the window, 'My hands still burn because there's damage. But it's like my body relaxed when we barricaded. And it was like [a] relief. Like immediately,' she said.

The Warning to Franc Milburn: The Old Text

Read more Amy Eskridge's Uncovered Video: Scientist Says She Was Targeted by a 'Direct Energy Weapon' Before Her Death Amy Eskridge's Uncovered Video: Scientist Says She Was Targeted by a 'Direct Energy Weapon' Before Her Death

This video was echoed by a text she sent to Franc Milburn, a British paratrooper. Eskridge shared images with Milburn, where she showed burn marks on her hands, purportedly from a directed energy weapon.

'My ex-CIA weapons guy on my team saw my hands when they were burned really badly a couple months ago, and he saw that window pane in person,' Eskridge had said in a text as per the Daily Mail.

While her official cause of death on 11 June 2022 was ruled a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the emergence of a 'death warning' sent just weeks prior has cast a shadow of doubt over the original findings. In a text dated 13 May 2022, Eskridge was explicit in her warning.

Eskridge sent a message to Milburn stating, 'If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not.' Milburn, who spoke with the scientist only hours before she was found dead in Huntsville, Alabama, claimed there was nothing unusual in her tone. He recalled how she spoke about being harassed with the objective of 'derailing their work.'

A Pattern of Missing Scientists

The Eskridge case is one of the cases that led to a wider federal inquiry. The FBI is currently investigating possible links between the deaths of at least ten other researchers.

Eskridge, who co-founded the Institute for Exotic Science, believed her safety lay in disclosure. In the video, she expressed a desperate need to publish her research on anti-gravity, stating, 'There's no way out of this f*cked up situation till I publish.'