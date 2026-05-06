In a revelation that is already sending shockwaves through UFO circles and beyond, former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has reportedly confirmed that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) activity over Area 51 is real.

In a recent interview, film director Dan Farah revealed that Clapper joined his 2025 documentary film 'The Age of Disclosure' to speak candidly about the activities at Area 51 – a topic he had never publicly addressed before.

For decades, Area 51 has been shrouded in secrecy, fuelling speculation, conspiracy theories, and pop culture fascination. From alien spacecraft rumors to covert military experiments, the Nevada site has been synonymous with mystery. Now, Clapper's statements appear to cut through the noise with a rare acknowledgment from someone who has been deeply embedded in the intelligence community.

James Clapper And His Knowledge About Area 51

James Clapper is a former US intelligence official who served as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) from 2010 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. In that role, he oversaw the entire US Intelligence Community, coordinating agencies like the CIA, NSA, and FBI on national security and intelligence matters.

As the director of National Intelligence, he would have had access to highly classified reporting on things like unidentified aerial phenomena and sensitive military sites such as Area 51.

According to Farah, Clapper is someone who has operated at the highest levels of the US intelligence community for decades. He said that his participation marks the first time he has publicly addressed the subject in such direct terms.

'It Is a Real Situation': The Area 51 Claim

In the interview, Farah claimed that Clapper stated that UAP activity over Area 51 is not a conspiracy or fantasy, but a real phenomenon. This direct acknowledgment stands in contrast to the long-standing public position that no confirmed investigation of UAPs has taken place since the end of Project Blue Book.

However, Clapper contradicts that narrative. He says that during his time leading Air Force intelligence, there were indeed active efforts to investigate UAPs. This revelation suggests that official public statements may have significantly understated or obscured ongoing government interest in the subject.

Behind Closed Doors: A Hidden Investigation

The film presents Clapper's comments as evidence that the Air Force maintained a more continuous role in studying unexplained aerial sightings than previously acknowledged. His disclosure implies that internal programs or investigations may have existed even after the government officially declared UAP research closed.

For viewers of 'The Age of Disclosure', this becomes one of the central claims: that what the public was told about UAP investigations does not fully match what senior officials knew or participated in.

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Why Speak Out Now?

A major focus of the interview is not just what Clapper said, but why he said it. Farah suggests that Clapper, now in his 80s, chose to participate as a form of late-life transparency. He is portrayed as someone attempting to 'come clean' after decades of service at the highest levels of intelligence.

Farah also notes that Clapper participated during a personally difficult time, reportedly visiting the filming session while his wife was in the hospital. Despite this, he insisted the disclosure was important enough to continue.

Scepticism and Competing Interpretations

The film does not present Clapper as the only voice. Instead, it features dozens of military and intelligence figures who allegedly describe overlapping experiences or knowledge related to UAP investigations. Many of those who agreed to participate in the film do not know each other but provide accounts that align in key ways.

Still, scepticism remains. Some viewers interpret the consistency as compelling evidence, while others see it as potentially coordinated storytelling or misinterpretation of classified military activity.

A Growing Debate Over What the Public Was Told

Ultimately, Clapper's statements in 'The Age of Disclosure' add fuel to a growing public debate about transparency, secrecy, and unidentified aerial phenomena. Whether interpreted as a historic disclosure or a contested narrative, the film places Area 51 and UAP investigations back into the global spotlight.

What remains clear from the interview is that, according to Clapper, the subject is real enough to warrant serious attention - regardless of how long it has been dismissed in public discourse.