Photos of US conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel carrying a newborn baby have prompted speculation about whether the sisters have recently become mothers. The pair, now in their mid-30s, were photographed in Arden Hills, Minnesota, carefully placing the infant, strapped in a car seat, into their vehicle earlier this month.

The images circulated widely online and quickly raised questions about the child's connection to the family. In a rare move, the Hensels responded on social media, although their post left the matter open to interpretation.

Newborn Sighting Draws Attention

On 14 August, TMZ photographers captured the sisters with the baby near their home. Days later, they were seen again, this time arriving at their workplace, a Minnesota school where they both teach, with the same infant.

The sightings intensified interest in their private lives. The Hensels have attracted international attention since childhood because of their unique condition and appearances on television, yet they have consistently kept personal details out of public view.

Social Media Response Offers No Confirmation

On 31 August, Abby and Brittany shared a TikTok video featuring clips of their outings with the child, set to 'Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang' by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Their only caption read 'Blessed', alongside hashtags including #sisterhood and #respect.

The post offered no confirmation about whether the baby was theirs, a relative's, or part of a blended or foster family arrangement. The ambiguity has fuelled ongoing discussion but reflects the twins' long-standing approach to privacy.

Family Background Hints at Possibilities

Limited information about the Hensels' private lives has emerged in recent years. Abby married US Army veteran and nurse Josh Bowling in 2021, though the marriage did not come to light until 2024, when it was noted in public records. Bowling has a young daughter from a previous relationship.

This detail has led some observers to suggest the baby may be connected through marriage rather than being the twins' biological child. However, no confirmation has been provided, and neither the Hensels nor Bowling have commented further.

Public Fascination with Their Lives

Abby and Brittany first rose to prominence through appearances on US television, including the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany in 2012, which followed their daily lives. While the programme brought them international recognition, they have since stepped away from media projects, focusing on teaching and their local community.

In past interviews, the sisters have acknowledged the intense interest in their lives but stressed the importance of personal boundaries. On social media, they have previously remarked that even critics count as viewers, suggesting they are aware of, but not defined by, outside scrutiny.

Privacy Remains Their Choice

To date, the twins have not explained the identity of the baby they have been seen with. Their latest TikTok post appears to be both an acknowledgement of public attention and a reminder of their wish to retain control over their private lives.

For now, the only clear message is that the Hensels continue to share carefully chosen glimpses of their world while leaving key details unspoken. In a culture where celebrity families are often scrutinised, they have demonstrated that the decision to disclose remains theirs.