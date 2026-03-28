Tiger Woods has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence after rolling his Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday afternoon.

Authorities reported that the 50-year-old golfing legend exhibited signs of impairment at the scene, although he passed a breathalyser test and refused a urine test.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time when Woods allegedly attempted to overtake a pressure cleaner truck at a high rate of speed.

Charges and Official Statements

The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Woods faces misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

According to the BBC, authorities reported that these charges followed the crash in Jupiter Island and noted the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sheriff John Budensiek said officers observed signs of impairment during roadside testing, taking into account Woods' previous injuries and surgeries. Alcohol was not suspected as a contributing factor, and the golfer recorded 'triple zero' results on the breathalyser.

Budensiek stated that Woods co-operated with authorities but exercised his right not to incriminate himself by declining the urine test. Woods was held in custody for eight hours before being released on bond.

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Past Car Incidents Highlight 'Not the First Crash'

This is not the first time Woods has been involved in vehicle accidents. In 2017, police found him slumped behind the wheel of his parked Mercedes-Benz near his Florida home.

A toxicology report later revealed legal medications and the active ingredient of marijuana, resulting in a year of probation after pleading guilty to reckless driving.

In 2009, Woods collided with a fire hydrant, tree, and hedges outside his home, an incident that sparked personal and public controversy.

These past accidents underline the description of the current crash as 'not his first' and add context to ongoing concerns about safety and vehicle incidents.

Recent Activities and Return to Golf

Woods had recently returned to competitive golf, participating in the TGL indoor league finals, his first competitive play since July 2024.

The crash comes as he attempts to regain full fitness following an Achilles tendon rupture in March 2025 and back surgery in October.

The golfer has expressed interest in playing in the 2026 Masters, a tournament he has won five times, including his first major title in 1997 and his most recent in 2019.

Woods has accumulated 82 career PGA Tour victories, tying the record held by Sam Snead, but has not competed in a major since missing the cut at the Open in July 2024.

Public and Official Reactions

Sheriff Budensiek emphasised that while Woods exhibited impairment signs, the cause remains unconfirmed due to the refused urine test. He added that investigators were not suspicious of alcohol involvement.

US President Donald Trump, when asked about the incident, said he felt 'so badly' for Woods, describing him as 'an amazing person and a very close friend.' The crash has drawn widespread attention due to Woods' high profile and the timing just weeks before the Masters, raising questions about his readiness to compete.

Implications for Master's Participation

The incident raises concern about Woods' ability to participate in the 2026 Masters. Despite attempts to resume competitive play and recent progress in indoor events, the crash and resulting legal complications could affect his preparation and fitness.

While it remains unclear what caused the impairment, the incident highlights potential risks associated with repeated accidents and adds another layer of challenge to Woods' comeback narrative.