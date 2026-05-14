US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks has abruptly resigned after published claims that he engaged in sex tourism and boasted about his exploits to colleagues reignited scrutiny of the agency's culture and leadership.

Banks, 53, stepped down on Thursday after returning to the agency under President Donald Trump to oversee an intensified militarisation of the southern border. His exit marks another high-profile departure from the Department of Homeland Security during a period of leadership instability and declining public approval of the administration's immigration agenda.

Announcing his departure during a Fox News interview, Banks omitted any mention of the allegations. Instead, he presented his exit as a planned transition. 'It's just time,' he said. 'I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure, most disastrous, most chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen.'

Colleagues Detail Explosive Border Patrol Sex Claims

The controversy stems from an April investigation by the Washington Examiner, which detailed allegations that Banks frequently paid for sex in countries including Colombia and Thailand. The report outlined how the chief spoke freely about his overseas activities with subordinates, even extending invitations to fellow agents.

A retired Border Patrol official described an approach from Banks during the 2010s. 'Initially, he said, "We like to go scuba diving,"' the former agent told the publication. 'But then he's like, "We get a bunch of prostitutes and have a good time."' The individual noted that he refused the trip and immediately distanced himself from Banks.

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Although paying for sex is not a criminal offence in the jurisdictions Banks visited, border officials argued the behaviour represents a severe breach of professional ethics. Speaking to the Washington Examiner, one active agent pointed out that combating human trafficking is a core component of their duties. 'It's counter to what we do or what we should be standing for,' the agent said. 'If you're partaking in those activities, you're supporting the trafficking and exploitation of women.'

The investigation also raised questions regarding Banks's rise through the ranks, with some sources alleging his career benefited from a close relationship with the union representing border agents. One former colleague expressed dismay at his promotion, stating: 'I don't know how he became the chief of the Border Patrol with his character. He's going to third-world countries to take advantage of poor f-----g women, which disgusts the hell out of me.'

CBP Addresses Past Misconduct As Chief Departs

Addressing the controversy, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told the Daily Beast that the claims had already been addressed. 'These allegations date back more than a decade and were reviewed years ago,' the spokesperson said. 'The matter was closed. CBP takes allegations regarding misconduct seriously. We cherish the public's trust and work tirelessly to uphold the rule of law and hold ourselves accountable.'

Rodney S. Scott, the CBP Commissioner appointed by Trump last year, released a statement thanking Banks for his tenure. Scott echoed Banks's own assessment, stating that under his leadership the border was transformed from a state of chaos to its most secure on record.

However, internal sentiment appeared divided. On Thursday afternoon, following the announcement, an office portrait of the outgoing chief was reportedly discarded in a rubbish bin.

🚨: Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks has RESIGNED following prostitution allegations.



Good riddance. https://t.co/ctHraXTd0C pic.twitter.com/EfRnTq1m4w — Homeland Dems (@HomelandDems) May 14, 2026

Trump Administration Faces High DHS Leadership Turnover

The resignation of Banks adds to a growing list of senior officials leaving the Department of Homeland Security. In February, Banks shared a press conference stage with then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who was dismissed a month later.

Other agencies within the department are experiencing similar upheaval. Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), is scheduled to depart this month, with David Venturella named as his replacement. Furthermore, Gregory Bovino, an immigration hardliner who oversaw a severe Border Patrol crackdown in Minneapolis that resulted in agents shooting protester Alex Pretti dead, has also retired.

The sustained turnover at the highest levels of border and immigration enforcement aligns with shifting public sentiment. Recent polling indicates that public disapproval of Trump's handling of immigration has now reached 59 per cent.