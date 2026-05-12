France has ordered its 2.5 million civil servants to ditch Microsoft Windows for Linux in a major digital sovereignty move that could reshape public sector IT across Europe. The directive, issued by the Interministerial Directorate for Digital Affairs (DINUM) on 8 April, requires every government ministry to draw up detailed plans for the transition by this autumn.

It is the latest in a series of steps aimed at reducing reliance on non-European software providers.

France's Long-Standing Drive for Digital Independence

Concerns about data security and foreign influence have been building for years in French government circles. The US CLOUD Act, which permits American authorities to access data from US companies regardless of where it is stored, has been flagged as a particular national security concern. Public accounts minister David Amiel put it bluntly. 'The state can no longer accept that our data, our infrastructure, and our strategic decisions depend on solutions whose rules, pricing, and risks we do not control.'

This desktop overhaul follows a January announcement that civil servants must switch from Microsoft Teams and Zoom to the French-developed Visio platform by 2027. Similar initiatives are targeting cloud services, storage solutions and other critical tools, all with the goal of bolstering European alternatives.

The strategy reflects a deeper policy commitment to open-source software and local innovation. By moving away from proprietary American systems, France hopes to gain greater control over its digital destiny and mitigate risks associated with vendor lock-in.

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Putting the Plans into Practice Across the Civil Service

The scale of the operation is immense. Up to 2.5 million workstations are in scope, making it one of the largest government IT migrations ever attempted. DINUM is leading the way by converting its own internal systems, which number around 350, to a Linux distribution tailored with French open-source applications.

Ministries have been instructed to identify all their dependencies on extra-European technologies and propose concrete reduction measures. The deadline for these roadmaps is autumn 2026, after which phased implementation will begin in earnest. France already has a successful model to follow. The Gendarmerie Nationale has been running more than 100,000 computers on Linux for over 17 years.

The wider transition will not be without difficulties. Experts anticipate challenges in adapting legacy applications, retraining hundreds of thousands of staff and maintaining productivity during the changeover. Support structures and pilot programmes will be essential to manage the process smoothly.

Reactions and the Road Ahead for European Tech Policy

The decision has been hailed by open-source communities as a bold assertion of sovereignty. A recent post on X described it as the largest rejection of US tech dominance by a Western democracy in history.

France just declared technological independence from the United States.



Not symbolically. Literally.



On April 8, 2026, France's government ordered every ministry to stop using American software and migrate 2.5 million civil servant workstations from Windows to Linux.



This is… — Umair Haider (@UhuUmair) May 1, 2026

It has also prompted discussion about whether other European nations might follow suit. Countries such as Germany and Denmark have explored similar shifts in specific departments, though none on this national scale. As of mid-May 2026, ministries are actively working on their migration strategies.

The government is confident the move will enhance security, cut long-term costs and foster home-grown digital capabilities. The full impact will only become clear once the plans are implemented, but the direction is now firmly set.