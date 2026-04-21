Lori Chavez-DeRemer has resigned as US Labor Secretary, becoming the third cabinet official to depart during President Donald Trump's second term, following Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem. White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed the departure on Monday, stating she would be leaving to take a position in the private sector.

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Before her resignation, Chavez-DeRemer faced an active inspector general investigation into allegations of misconduct at the Labor Department. Her husband, Dr Shawn DeRemer, separately faced allegations of sexual assault from department staff.

Why Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigned

According to NBC News, Chavez-DeRemer decided to leave the Trump administration to take a position in the private sector. Her deputy, Keith Sonderling, is set to serve as acting Labor Secretary. Chavez-DeRemer took on the position in March 2025 after serving two years in the US House of Representatives.

White House communications director Steven Cheung announced the departure on X and praised Chavez-DeRemer for her contributions, without referencing the ongoing allegations against her or members of her family.

'She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives,' Cheung wrote.

Her personal attorney said in a statement to Politico that the resignation was 'not the result of wrongdoing,' describing it as 'a personal decision' taken 'in the best interest of the American people, to ensure the administration's work continues without distraction, and to focus on her family in light of the strain caused by biased allegations.'

Lori Chavez-DeRemer Controversies

Before she resigned, Chavez-DeRemer was under active investigation by the Labor Department's inspector general for alleged misconduct, according to NPR. The New York Times reported that the inspector general's complaint alleged Chavez-DeRemer maintained an inappropriate relationship with a member of her security detail, took staff to strip clubs, consumed alcohol during working hours, and requested that a staffer bring wine to her hotel room. At least four senior staff members resigned or were placed on administrative leave in connection with the probe, according to the New York Post.

The New York Times also reported that Chavez-DeRemer's father, Richard Chavez, and her husband sent personal text messages to young female staffers. In one message, Richard Chavez allegedly wrote to a female staffer: 'I could have made some excuses to get out and show u around. Please keep this private.'

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer leaves Trump cabinet, Keith Sonderling takes over



Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer announced her resignation Monday to enter the private sector.⁰White House communications director Steven Cheung said Keith Sonderling will serve as Acting… pic.twitter.com/rvRSsELtmJ — America Reports (@AmericaReports) April 20, 2026

Dr Shawn DeRemer allegedly messaged the same staffer weeks later, writing: 'I was feeling forgotten. I figured you were still in church repenting after your exposure to the demon state of Oregon.'

Shawn DeRemer's Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dr Shawn DeRemer, an anesthesiologist based in the Portland, Oregon area, was banned from the Labor Department's Washington DC headquarters after at least three female staff members accused him of making unwanted physical advances on department premises, according to the New York Times. Washington DC police and federal prosecutors later closed their investigations without bringing charges. A review of Oregon Medical Board records showed no disciplinary actions against his medical licence. Dr Shawn DeRemer's attorney denied the allegations.

According to the New York Times, some of the young women were instructed by Chavez-DeRemer and her former chief of staff to 'pay attention' to her father and husband.

Why Trump Selected Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien strongly backed Chavez-DeRemer's nomination, describing her as someone who understood the importance of union membership. O'Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention and declined to endorse a presidential candidate, making his support for Chavez-DeRemer politically significant. She was one of the few Republicans in Congress to have supported the PRO Act, though she later walked back elements of that support during her Senate confirmation hearing.

'Lori's strong support from both the Business and Labor communities will ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds,' Trump said in a statement at the time of her nomination.

Keith Sonderling is expected to serve as acting Labor Secretary until a permanent replacement is confirmed. The White House has not indicated whether Trump will nominate a new Labor Secretary.