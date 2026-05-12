A bitter internal clash over mango-flavoured vapes, mounting White House frustration and intensifying political pressure appear to have ended Marty Makary's short and turbulent tenure atop America's top drug regulator.

The resignation of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has triggered speculation over whether US President Donald Trump effectively forced him out after weeks of public criticism and behind-the-scenes disputes over flavoured vaping products. While the White House insists Makary resigned voluntarily, several reports suggest the relationship between the pair had deteriorated sharply in recent days.

Mango Vape Approval Became a Political Flashpoint

At the centre of the fallout was an increasingly contentious debate surrounding fruit-flavoured electronic cigarettes, particularly mango vape products that had become a lightning rod inside Trump's administration. Makary reportedly resisted approving certain flavoured vape products because of concerns about youth appeal and public health risks. However, Trump allies and vaping industry advocates pushed aggressively for approval, arguing that regulated products would help weaken the black market and protect small businesses.

The controversy intensified after the FDA approved several fruit-flavoured vape products earlier this month, including mango and blueberry varieties produced by Glas Inc. The products included age-verification technology designed to prevent underage purchases, but critics argued the flavours would still appeal to teenagers.

Reports indicate Makary had initially delayed the approvals, frustrating Trump and several senior administration officials. According to reports, Trump openly criticised the delays and questioned why the FDA commissioner was moving slowly on the issue. The dispute reportedly became one of the defining tensions of Makary's final weeks in office.

The FDA eventually approved the products after pressure from the White House, but the reversal did little to ease tensions. Sources close to the administration said the decision exposed deeper divisions over how aggressively the agency should support vaping as a smoking alternative.

"Trump recently became frustrated with Makary for not moving fast enough to approve flavored vapes and other nicotine products. Makary refused to authorize blueberry and mango vape flavors from LA manufacturer Glas, worried that fruit flavors would encourage youth vaping. After… — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2026

Did Trump Actually Fire Makary?

Officially, the answer remains no. In an interview, Trump publicly described Makary as 'a great doctor' and 'a friend', while confirming that the commissioner was stepping down.

Yet multiple reports suggest Makary's resignation came after Trump had already discussed removing him. Reports indicated that Trump had signed off on plans to remove the FDA chief days before the resignation became public.

That has fuelled widespread speculation that Makary effectively resigned before he could be formally dismissed.

Pressure Came From Multiple Directions

The vape controversy may have been the spark, but Makary had already become a deeply divisive figure inside conservative circles.

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Anti-abortion groups criticised him for allegedly moving too slowly on reviews involving abortion pills such as Mifepristone. Pharmaceutical executives reportedly complained about regulatory unpredictability, while some public health advocates accused the FDA under Makary of allowing politics to override science.

At the same time, Makary faced internal unrest inside the FDA itself. Reports described falling morale, staff departures and confusion over policy direction as the agency struggled to balance Trump administration priorities with scientific oversight.

The FDA chief's relationship with Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr also reportedly became strained amid broader disagreements over vaccine policy, drug approvals and agency management.

Makary's Short FDA Tenure Ends in Turmoil

Makary entered the role in 2025 with strong support from conservative circles after becoming widely known during the Covid-19 pandemic for criticising vaccine mandates and lockdown policies. A former Johns Hopkins University surgeon and author, he was seen by Trump allies as an outsider willing to challenge the medical establishment.

However, his tenure quickly became defined by controversy. Beyond the vaping dispute, reports from a medical industry publication revealed criticism over delays in drug approvals, changes to vaccine review standards and broader efforts to reshape the FDA's priorities. Several reports described the agency as increasingly chaotic during his final months in office.

For critics, Makary's departure signals that loyalty to the White House may now matter more than regulatory caution; supporters of the administration argue the FDA simply needed leadership more aligned with Trump's agenda. Trump has positioned himself publicly as supportive of vaping businesses while maintaining that age-verification measures address youth nicotine concerns. Kyle Diamantas is expected to serve as acting FDA commissioner while the White House searches for a permanent replacement.