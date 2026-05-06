Controversial online figure Andrew Tate is facing criticism after posting a series of remarks on X (formerly Twitter) in which he launched a tirade against US military leadership, while also making claims about politics and culture.

The comments were posted on his verified social media account and quickly spread by other pages. In the posts, he strongly criticised the United States Air Force and used harsh language to suggest that modern institutions have become weaker. In the same post, he also made the unusual claim that things were 'better' under liberal leadership, before expanding his criticism to society as a whole.

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A Bizarre Mix of Politics and Military Criticism

In the viral post, Tate combined multiple talking posts into a single stream of commentary, criticising what he portrayed as declining standards within Western institutions.

His remarks referenced the US Air Force specifically, framing its leadership as emblematic of what he views as cultural decline.

The world has become too divided, but don't worry.



I'm here to help. pic.twitter.com/X2NwJHnSAl — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) May 5, 2026

He also used provocative language to describe modern society, repeatedly employing a derogatory phrase to characterise institutions he believes have changed in recent years. The phrasing, briefly quoted as 'everything's gay,' was used to emphasise his critique, though it quickly drew backlash online for its offensive tone.

The rant stood out not only for its language but also for its contradictions. While criticising current systems often associated with liberal values, Tate simultaneously suggested that earlier political eras under liberal governance were preferable, apparent inconsistency that prompted confusion among both critics and followers.

Social Media Amplification and Reaction

The post circulated across X, with clips and screenshots reshared by multiple accounts, including the source post provided. As with many of Tate's statements, reactions were sharply divided. Supporters framed the comments as blunt criticism of institutional decline, while detractors pointed to the rhetoric as another example of inflammatory or offensive messaging.

Andrew Tate says the world was better when the liberals were in charge. 😳🚨



“Israel this, Israel that… Erika Kirk is somehow in charge of the f*cking Air Force.”



“Everything’s fake, everything’s gay…” pic.twitter.com/k1W8c9wJTV — Prime Tate (@primetateHQ) May 5, 2026

Tate's online presence has long been defined by polarising content. The British-American influencer rose to prominence through a mix of lifestyle content and controversial commentary, often centred on masculinity, politics, and social norms.

His statements have previously led to bans or suspensions from major platforms and drawn scrutiny from watchdog groups who argue that his messaging can normalise harmful or extreme viewpoints.

Pattern of Provocative Statements

The latest comments fit into a pattern of attention-grabbing posts. Tate frequently uses exaggerated or deliberately provocative language, which critics say is designed to generate engagement and controversy.

Past statements, ranging from remarks about relationships to political commentary, have often sparked similar waves of backlash and debate. In many cases, his posts blur the line between satire, personal belief, and performance, making it difficult for audiences to interpret intent.

The reaction to the Air Force-related rant highlights the ongoing influence of high-profile social media figures in shaping online discourse. While such commentary does not reflect official policy or institutional views, it can still contribute to wider narratives about politics, the military, and cultural change.

For observers, the episode underscores how quickly a single post can escalate into a broader controversy, particularly when it involves sensitive topics like the military or identity.