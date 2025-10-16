The spectacular $6 billion (£4.47 billion) 'Wakanda' vision was meant to transform Akon City into a futuristic hub, yet it seems this ambitious dream has stalled. Now, as details emerge of Akon's divorce from his long-time partner, Tomeka Thiam, many are asking if the collapse of their marriage is intertwined with the fate of the colossal project.

What truly happened behind the scenes to extinguish the hope of this 'real-life Wakanda'?

The 29-Year Countdown: The Filing That Rocked a Milestone

Thiam filed to end her marriage to the singer just four days shy of what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary. She began divorce proceedings against the musical artist on 11 September, citing 'irreconcilable differences' in the court documents, which PEOPLE referenced.

She stated that they have one child together, their daughter Journey, who is 17, and noted the date of their separation was 'to be determined'. According to the publication, Thiam is requesting joint legal custody of Journey, but wants sole physical custody.

She is additionally requesting maintenance payments from the 'Lonely' vocalist and has petitioned the court to prevent him from receiving any payments from her.

The Polygamy Principle: Akon's Stance vs. the Courtroom

Akon has previously stated his belief in the practice of polygamy, mentioning that he is a father to nine children. 'Polygamy is part of our culture. Absolutely.' the artist explained during an interview on The Zeze Mills Show in 2022.

He added, 'For me, it looks normal, because it's a culture for us. We didn't go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world. See, the flaw that the Western world made is that they created all these rules without putting nature into account.'

He emphasised that he was 'there for' all of his children, and that he considered it his duty 'to raise my kids to be responsible, to be understanding' and to 'protect their mother.'

'My job ain't to be doing all that extra stuff and these holidays and recitals. While I'm taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. Communication allows me to be there every day. That's what my FaceTime phone is for', he said.

While the breakdown of Akon's marriage has drawn attention, another colossal project — the promised $6 billion (£4.47 billion) 'Wakanda' dream — has also stalled, leaving many to wonder what truly became of his ambitious city.

The $6 Billion Question: Unpacking the 'Wakanda' City Failure

Akon City, a proposed $6 billion (£4.47 billion) futuristic urban development in Senegal, was one of the performer's most extensive undertakings. Revealed in 2018, the scheme intended to establish a high-technology, environmentally conscious metropolis powered entirely by clean energy and operated using its own digital currency, known as Akoin.

Drawing inspiration from Marvel's fictional Wakanda, the development was slated to feature medical facilities, educational institutions, retail centres, and even a power station utilising solar energy.

From Wakanda Vision to Empty Field: The City That Never Was

Nevertheless, the ambitious plan encountered many hurdles. Following years of minimal building progress and problems securing finance, the government of Senegal officially dropped the initiative. The 800-hectare plot close to Mbodiène is still largely undeveloped, with just a single reception structure situated on the vacant ground.

Government spokespeople pointed to economic challenges and impractical blueprints as the leading causes for putting the development aside. Despite these failures, the territory near Mbodiène remains strategically significant, particularly with forthcoming occasions such as the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Senegal has now shifted its attention towards a more realistic 1$ billion (£0.74 billion) tourist centre, concentrating on building hotels, residential units, and a boat harbour to stimulate economic development.