The United States Navy has warned Congress that ongoing military operations linked to 'Operation Epic Fury' are placing growing pressure on defence funding and could begin affecting training, recruitment and readiness programmes by July without additional financial support.

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Navy's fiscal year 2027 budget request, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle said the current budget did not account for the operational costs associated with the campaign. He warned the Navy may soon be forced to reduce exercises and delay personnel processing if supplemental funding is not approved.

The warning comes as the Pentagon continues balancing overseas operations with wider concerns over shipbuilding delays, fleet readiness and military modernisation. Lawmakers from both parties used the hearing to debate how the United States should finance long-term naval expansion while managing rising operational costs and growing competition from China.

Navy Warns Funding Shortfall Could Affect Operations

Speaking before the committee, Caudle said the Navy was already absorbing significant operational expenses linked to deployments in the Middle East, including fuel, training, munitions, aircraft maintenance and operating hours associated with combat operations.

He warned that without supplemental funding, the Navy could begin making operational reductions during the 'July timeframe' in order to preserve resources for ongoing missions.

According to the Admiral, those measures could include scaling back exercises, limiting routine operations and slowing the movement of new recruits through the system.

Caudle also said financial pressures were affecting personnel accounts, warning that between 12,000 and 15,000 new accessions could be delayed without additional funding for enlistment bonuses and relocation costs.

SCOOP: The U.S. has depleted much of its inventory of advanced missile-defense interceptors after expending far more high-end munitions defending Israel than Israeli forces used themselves, per DOD assessments of Operation Epic Fury 🧵 — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 21, 2026

FOX NEWS REPORT: President Trump says Operation Epic Fury is progressing faster than expected as more than 1,200 Iranian targets have been struck, including the country's entire naval fleet of 11 ships. Iran has responded with strikes on at least nine countries across the region,… pic.twitter.com/NGnuB6QbHW — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 2, 2026

Shipbuilding And Readiness Concerns Dominate Hearing

The hearing also focused heavily on wider concerns surrounding shipbuilding capacity and fleet readiness as the Navy seeks to expand operations across multiple global regions.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao described the administration's proposed $377.5 billion (about £281.7 billion) naval budget as a 'historic budget' designed to rebuild American maritime strength. He said the proposal included plans for 34 new ships, 123 aircraft and five unmanned vessels over the coming years.

Cao argued that the United States had fallen behind China in commercial and military shipbuilding capacity, telling lawmakers that China currently builds nearly half of the world's ships while the United States produces only a small fraction.

🇺🇸🇮🇷🇹🇼 WEAPON SHORTAGE!?



“The Pentagon has paused $14 billion in arms sales to Taiwan to preserve US ammunition for Epic Fury (war with Iran)”



— Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Kao essentially says the U.S. needs to pick the fights and can’t do both at the same time.



"We are… pic.twitter.com/Nv96TZT3BH — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 22, 2026

Several lawmakers questioned whether the Pentagon's broader spending approach remained sustainable. Ranking Member Adam Smith warned against relying solely on increased defence spending without reforms to procurement and military planning.

Read more Pete Hegseth Praises 'Unleashed Military Spirit' Amid Navy Sailors Leaking Photos of Meal Shortages and Poor Rations Pete Hegseth Praises 'Unleashed Military Spirit' Amid Navy Sailors Leaking Photos of Meal Shortages and Poor Rations

'We cannot spend our way out of this problem,' Smith said during the hearing, arguing that the military needed to focus more heavily on affordable technologies, autonomous systems and faster innovation.

Debate Continues Over Long-Term Strategy

Much of the discussion centred on how the Navy should balance immediate operational demands with long-term industrial investment.

Lawmakers raised concerns about delays in American shipbuilding programmes, the condition of amphibious fleets and whether foreign shipyards should help accelerate naval production.

.@POTUS honors the 13 heroes who gave their lives in Operation Epic Fury — including Major Ariana Savino, whose family was in attendance at Arlington National Cemetery today: "To all of you, Ariana's selfless gift will not be in vain. Our debt to you is everlasting." ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9Xerpm3eDt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 25, 2026

Caudle acknowledged that the Navy currently lacked sufficient shipyard capacity, particularly on the US west coast, as military planners continue preparing for increased activity in the Pacific region.

While Pentagon officials defended the proposed budget as necessary to maintain military readiness, the hearing highlighted growing political disagreement over how the United States should fund naval expansion while continuing costly overseas operations.