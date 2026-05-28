Former Attorney General Pam Bondi's surprise return to Donald Trump's administration has sparked fresh controversy, after a former federal prosecutor claimed the move is part of a calculated effort to keep a lid on unreleased files relating to Jeffrey Epstein. What looks on paper like a routine staffing decision has quickly been recast by critics as a high‑stakes bid to control damaging information.

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Bondi has been selected to serve on the president's artificial intelligence task force. In this new role, she is slated to work alongside prominent business leaders, including AI industry figure David Sacks. The appointment follows her recent dismissal from the administration, a termination that occurred before Trump named Todd Blanche as acting attorney general.

Pam Bondi Returns To Trump Administration Role

Placing a career lawyer on a specialist tech panel has immediately prompted questions. Speaking on his Justice Matters podcast on Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner dismissed the stated reasoning behind the job offer. He argued the administration is merely bringing Bondi back inside the tent to stop her from disclosing sensitive files about Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The appointment has drawn attention not only because of its timing but also due to Bondi's recent exit from the administration. Her removal, followed by a swift return in a different capacity, has added to uncertainty around the decision‑making behind the role.

Glenn Kirschner Raises Epstein Files Concerns

Bondi's history with the Epstein documents is already fraught. While serving as attorney general, she infuriated politicians across the political spectrum over her grip on the paperwork. This bipartisan frustration boiled over into multiple fiery exchanges during official oversight hearings in both the House and the Senate.

Kirschner points to this controversial track record as the primary driver behind her sudden reinstatement. He argues that Bondi possesses compromising knowledge regarding the high‑profile individuals implicated in Epstein's criminal network, making her a dangerous external liability for the president.

'Pam Bondi seems to know where the Epstein bodies are buried, figuratively speaking,' Kirschner stated during his Wednesday broadcast.

He further connected his assertion to an ongoing investigation in New Mexico concerning the Zoro Ranch. Referencing current reporting on the alleged activities that took place at the property, Kirschner suggested the gravity of Bondi's knowledge might extend beyond administrative cover‑ups.

'Given the investigation out in New Mexico into the Zoro Ranch and some of the reporting about what may have gone on out there, maybe she knows where the bodies are buried, literally,' he said.

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Theory Links Bondi Return To Epstein

The timeline of Bondi's employment under the current president has been marked by abrupt shifts. Kirschner noted that Trump previously fired her 'in humiliating fashion' before elevating Blanche, whom Kirschner mocked for his 'I love you, Mr. President' loyalty, to the position of acting attorney general.

The decision to suddenly reverse course and rehire Bondi for a highly specialised technology task force raises immediate questions about the administration's underlying motives. Kirschner openly questioned whether her professional background justifies her inclusion in a group focused on artificial intelligence.

'Do we really think he's bringing her back for her expertise in science, technology, and infrastructure?' Kirschner asked his audience. 'Or might he be bringing her back to keep her close, keep her in the fold, maybe even keep her quiet?'

Questions Surround Trump Admin Epstein Strategy

The former prosecutor suggested that any public disclosure by Bondi regarding the contents of the unreleased files could pose severe political difficulties for the administration. He emphasised that her firsthand knowledge of the suppressed documents, and specifically her awareness of the men complicit in the crimes orchestrated by Epstein and Maxwell, makes her an inherent risk if left outside the government's inner circle.

Kirschner concluded his broadcast by directly linking Bondi's potential disclosures to the president's political security. 'So friends, doesn't it seem like if Pam Bondi decided to start talking publicly about what she saw in those Epstein files, what she knows about the men who may have been involved in, complicit in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, don't you think that could be something of a problem for Donald Trump?'