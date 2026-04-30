Nick Reiner's murder case returned to a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, 29 April, where the 32 year old screenwriter, accused of killing his parents Rob and Michele Reiner in December 2025, was told his next hearing would not take place until September. Prosecutors said key autopsy work was still incomplete, extending the wait in a case already marked by delays and disturbing allegations.

The latest procedural step unfolded in a brief hearing that appeared to leave observers unsettled. OK! cited reports that Reiner sat mostly silent in a yellow prison jumpsuit, answering 'yes' to the judge when required and at one point allegedly glaring at prosecutors.

Reiner has been held without bail since December 2025, when his parents were found dead in their California home and he was arrested hours later. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree murder with special circumstance allegations, including the alleged use of a knife, and could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

Nick Reiner Murder Case Stalled As Autopsies Drag On

In court, Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Chung said the preliminary hearing could not yet proceed because the autopsies on Rob and Michele Reiner had still not been finalised, despite the killings taking place almost five months ago.

The delay pushes the start of detailed evidence hearings into the autumn and underlines how slowly high profile homicide cases can move, even when a suspect is in custody and the broad outline of events appears settled.

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Reports from inside the courtroom painted a stark picture. Reiner was described as wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit with a short haircut and full beard, speaking only to answer routine questions from the judge. Otherwise, he reportedly remained silent, with one outlet claiming he fixed prosecutors with a chilling glare during the short session.

That detail has not been confirmed by the court. Even so, it has already helped shape public perception of his demeanour as the case inches forward.

Reiner's legal exposure remains severe. The special circumstance allegations place the case in the highest punishment bracket under California law and make each new delay harder for surviving relatives watching the process crawl forward without a clear timetable for answers.

Mental Health, Medication Change And Claims Of A 'Complete Break From Reality'

The courtroom developments sit against a deeply troubling backstory that has been emerging in fragments.

Nick Reiner has long struggled with mental health problems and drug addiction and was first diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2020. According to material cited in coverage of the case, he allegedly changed his medication about a month before his parents were killed.

In the television special TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, it was claimed that Reiner had been stable on his previous medication and that viewers would be 'shocked to learn the reason' for the switch, which sources said 'makes no sense'.

Those new drugs allegedly sent Reiner 'into a spiral', making his behaviour increasingly erratic and dangerous. One insider quoted in the programme said 'Nick had a complete break from reality' before he was accused of murdering his parents.

None of those claims has been tested in court, and there has been no formal medical testimony in the public domain to confirm or challenge them. For now, they remain allegations and interpretations, but they point to what may become one of the central fault lines in the case: how far Reiner's mental state and treatment history will be used to explain, mitigate or contest what prosecutors say happened inside the family home.

Isolation And Family Fallout

Alongside the legal wrangling, the case has also fractured the family that remains.

Nick's siblings, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, have reportedly cut off contact with their brother and stopped supporting him financially. One insider claimed that decision helped trigger a major change in his legal team.

High profile attorney Alan Jackson initially signed on to represent Reiner in January but later withdrew. He has not explained why. Lawyer Kimberly Green has since taken over and, according to a source quoted by OK!, is now effectively Reiner's only regular visitor at Los Angeles' Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

'Nick is effectively alone in jail. His siblings have not visited, and there is no sign of reconciliation as he faces extremely serious charges,' the source said.

A separate insider added: 'There has been no outreach from family members, which reinforces how isolated he is while preparing for trial.' Those claims about family contact cannot be independently verified from the available material and remain unconfirmed.

Jake Reiner, a journalist, broke his public silence on the case in an emotional Substack post on 24 April, acknowledging the scale of the loss without addressing the evidence against his brother directly.

'We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable,' he wrote. 'Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the centre of it. It's almost too impossible to process.'

With the preliminary hearing now pushed to September and autopsies still pending, that sense of suspended reality is unlikely to lift soon.