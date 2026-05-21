A Florida art teacher has been dismissed after a video showing her suspending a Black baby doll by its neck from a classroom television cord circulated across social media and triggered nationwide outrage.

The footage, captured on a mobile phone inside Barrington Middle School in Lithia, Hillsborough County, shows 63-year-old Karen Savage wrapping a charger cord around a Black baby doll's neck and hoisting it over the classroom television set, leaving it to dangle visibly beneath the screen.

Savage was removed from campus within days of the footage going viral and the Hillsborough County School District confirmed her termination effective immediately following a rapid internal investigation. The case has since been escalated beyond the district level, with Florida state education authorities now examining whether Savage's teaching certificate should be revoked.

How the Incident Unfolded Inside Barrington Middle School

The incident reportedly occurred during an art class one Monday when Savage allegedly confiscated a baby doll from one of her students, who she appeared to feel was not paying sufficient attention. According to 14-year-old Noah, who filmed the footage on his mobile phone and gave an account to WTSP (CBS Tampa Bay), Savage took the confiscated doll and proceeded to wrap a charger cord around its neck before making repeated attempts to hoist it above the screen.

'She took the charger cord and wrapped it around the baby's neck and tied it,' Noah told the station. 'She tried multiple attempts to get it above the TV, and once she got it over, she lowered it down so it would be visible under the TV.'

When students challenged Savage on the display, her alleged response was to frame it as an attempt to get their attention and, ultimately, to pass it off as humour. 'Everybody started telling her it was wrong and racist to do that,' Noah recalled. 'And then she said it was just a joke, and then she took down the doll.'

Reactions inside the classroom were divided: some students can be heard on the video saying 'Oh my God,' whilst others appeared to laugh, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Nina Williams Posts the Footage, and the Internet Responds

Noah's mother, Nina Williams, uploaded the clip to her Facebook account, where it accumulated over one million views within days. In her post, Williams described the scene without equivocation. 'His art teacher took the time to wrap a charger cord around a Black baby doll's neck and hang it directly over the classroom television for the entire room to see,' she wrote. 'When the children called out this blatant, disgusting act of hate and asked why she hung that doll by its neck, she laughed it off. Her excuse to our kids was that she did it to get their attention.' Williams characterised the display as a simulated lynching conducted inside a school.

Speaking to WFLA, Williams described the toll the incident has taken on her son. 'I don't expect something like this to come out of any school, any age group, or anything, especially in 2026,' she said. 'This is not something I wanted my child to experience. This is something that will stick with him forever. This is horrible.' Williams later told WTSP that whilst she appreciated the district's speed in acting, she believes Savage must never be permitted to work in a classroom again.

The district moved rapidly once the footage became public. On Tuesday, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres confirmed that Savage had been pulled from campus and placed under review by the district's Office of Professional Standards. Ayres described the incident as 'inappropriate and highly offensive' and made clear that no contextual framing could render the display acceptable. 'The content of this display is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our school community, or me as your Superintendent, and will not be tolerated,' Ayres said.

By Wednesday, the district had finalised Savage's termination. The official statement from Hillsborough County Public Schools, as reported by WTSP, confirmed: 'Ms. Savage's employment has been terminated, effective immediately, and the incident has been reported to the Florida Department of Education's Office of Professional Practice Services for any action regarding her teaching certificate. We want to reiterate that we do not tolerate conduct of this nature. We took immediate action and responded swiftly to ensure the situation was handled appropriately. Our school counsellors and administrators will continue to be available to meet with any students at Barrington Middle School who have concerns or need additional support.'

Teaching Licence Referred to Florida's Office of Professional Practice Services

The referral to the Florida Department of Education's Office of Professional Practice Services means that Savage's teaching certificate faces scrutiny independent of the district's own disciplinary process, with potential consequences that could include a suspension or permanent revocation of her licence to teach anywhere in Florida. District spokesperson Tanya Arja confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the referral was made upon the conclusion of the Office of Professional Standards' internal investigation.

Savage has not responded to requests for comment from the Tampa Bay Times or other outlets. Barrington Middle School, located in the Lithia community about 22 miles south-east of downtown Tampa, is one of dozens of middle schools serving pupils across Hillsborough County, one of Florida's largest school districts.

The speed of the district's response has drawn notice, though Williams and others have made clear that administrative speed is not, on its own, a substitute for the longer-term accountability they are demanding.

The doll has been taken down, but what those students witnessed inside that classroom is not something a school counsellor session is likely to erase.