Ryan Reynolds has publicly supported his wife, Blake Lively, as she navigates an ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, while also pushing back against speculation about a divorce.

During an interview with Today's Sunday Sitdown Live on 19 April 2026, the Deadpool actor made it clear he stands firmly behind his wife, Blake, praising her character and resilience amid mounting public scrutiny. He emphasised that much of what is being said publicly does not reflect their actual situation.

Read more Blake Lively Faces Hollywood Fallout After Major Court Blow in Justin Baldoni Case Blake Lively Faces Hollywood Fallout After Major Court Blow in Justin Baldoni Case

'You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life,' Reynolds told Today host Willie Geist.

Legal Battle Continues To Draw Attention

The controversy stems from a dispute over the film It Ends With Us, in which Blake Lively accused co-star Justin Baldoni of misconduct during production. Baldoni has denied the allegations and previously filed a countersuit, escalating the conflict into a high-profile legal battle.

Earlier this month, US District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 of Blake's 13 claims against Baldoni, including allegations of sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy linked to the production of the film. Key elements, including allegations related to retaliation, are still moving forward and are expected to be examined at trial, according to People.

The ongoing dispute has kept all parties in the spotlight, with both legal proceedings and public opinion continuing to evolve.

Reynolds Praises Wife's Strength

Amid the legal tension, Reynolds used the interview to highlight his admiration for Lively, describing her as someone who has handled the situation with integrity. He also noted that the experience has been challenging for their family, but reinforced that they remain united.

'Without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife,' Reynolds said as he reflected on how his family is coping with Blake's legal battles. 'People have no idea what is really going on. I've never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do,' the 49-year-old actor continued.

His comments come amid speculation about their relationship, with some rumours suggesting a strain between the couple. However, Reynolds' remarks directly counter that narrative, presenting a picture of stability and support.

The couple has been spotted attending a Broadway show together in March, and even got cosy during a Wrexham game in Wales, per a People report.

Public Narrative Versus Private Reality

Reynolds also addressed the issue of how public perception can diverge from reality, suggesting that outside commentary often lacks full context. He pointed out that what people see online does not necessarily reflect what is happening behind the scenes.

As the legal case moves toward trial, the couple continues to face intense media attention. Despite this, their public stance remains consistent: presenting a united front while navigating one of the most closely watched disputes in Hollywood.

​Where The Case Stands Now

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has reached a critical stage, with the case now moving toward trial after a series of major court rulings. After a US judge dismissed 10 of 13 allegations against Baldoni, Lively took to Instagram to voice her thoughts.

'The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continued to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others,' the Gossip Girl actress posted.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 18 May 2026, in federal court in New York. Both Lively and Baldoni are expected to testify alongside other individuals connected to the film.