A Fairfax County man accused of stealing government funds and stockpiling millions of dollars in gold bars has now been identified as a former CIA officer, according to US court documents. Federal investigators allege David J. Rush secretly stored hundreds of gold bars, cash and luxury watches inside his Virginia home while working in a senior intelligence role with top secret security clearance.

Rush was arrested last week and charged with theft of public money following an FBI investigation linked to alleged fraud involving government funds, military leave compensation and requests for gold bullion made through his employer. Court records filed in Alexandria, Virginia, show prosecutors sought his detention while the case proceeds through federal court.

The allegations have drawn wider attention after NBC News reported that Rush previously held a senior management role within the CIA. Investigators also allege he falsified parts of his educational and military background for years while obtaining government employment, promotions and security clearances.

FBI Seized Gold Bars, Cash And Luxury Watches

Read more Who Is David Rush? Former CIA Officer Allegedly Used Work Funds to Amass $40 Million Gold Bars, 35 Luxury Watches Who Is David Rush? Former CIA Officer Allegedly Used Work Funds to Amass $40 Million Gold Bars, 35 Luxury Watches

According to an FBI affidavit first reported by Patch, federal agents searched Rush's home on 18 May and seized approximately 303 gold bars weighing around one kilogramme each. Investigators estimated the gold alone was worth more than $40 million (about £30 million) based on current market prices.

Agents also recovered approximately $2 million (about £1.5 million) in cash and around 35 luxury watches, many identified in court filings as Rolex watches.

Federal investigators allege Rush requested large amounts of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars between November 2025 and March 2026 while claiming the assets were needed for 'work-related expenses'. According to the affidavit, investigators later determined that portions of the requested currency and bullion could not be accounted for.

JUST IN: FBI arrests senior CIA official after uncovering over $40 million in gold bars & $2 million in cash at his Virginia home. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 27, 2026

Much of the missing gold and currency was later recovered during the FBI search of Rush's property.

The CIA and FBI confirmed the investigation followed an internal agency referral. In a joint statement reported by NBC News, the agencies said CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the matter to the FBI after an internal review identified 'potential violations of the law'.

Investigators Allege False Credentials

Court filings also accuse Rush of falsely claiming to hold degrees from Clemson University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on government applications and security clearance paperwork. According to the FBI affidavit, officials from both universities told investigators they could not verify that Rush had attended either institution.

Federal authorities additionally alleged Rush falsely claimed to have served as a Navy Reserve pilot and graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School. Investigators said records showed Rush had actually been discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2015.

BREAKING: David Rush, a former senior CIA officer, was busted for having $40 million worth of gold bars stashed in his house that he claims were "work expenses."



Rush also reportedly fabricated his college background and his experience at the US Naval Test Pilot School.



How… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2026

The affidavit further alleged that Rush improperly received roughly $77,000 (about £57,000) in military leave compensation after claiming 744 hours of military leave following his discharge.

Investigators also said they could not locate any Federal Aviation Administration pilot certification registered to Rush despite claims he allegedly made in applications connected to intelligence work and promotions.

Questions Raised Over Security Vetting

The allegations have raised broader questions about how federal security clearance systems failed to identify the alleged false claims over nearly two decades.

Intelligence employees with access to classified information are normally subject to continuous vetting, including financial reviews, automated background checks and monitoring designed to detect suspicious behaviour or unusual financial activity.

Rush remains in federal custody while the investigation continues in Virginia. His legal representatives have denied wrongdoing and argued that important contextual evidence has not yet been made public.