Israel's general election left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a coalition deadlock on Wednesday, 28 October, after neither major political bloc secured a parliamentary majority.

Rival Gadi Eisenkot called on him to leave politics, while US President Donald Trump praised his electoral showing despite the inconclusive result.

The vote, held on Tuesday, 27 October, was Israel's first general election since the Hamas-led attack of 7 October 2023 and the wars that followed.

Netanyahu campaigned on his national security record, while Eisenkot promised a change in leadership.

By Wednesday afternoon, Ynet reported that projections based on nearly all regular polling-station ballots gave Netanyahu's bloc 53 seats, Eisenkot's opposition bloc 48 and the Arab-led parties a combined 19. The figures remained provisional, with military and other special ballots still awaiting counting.

Why Netanyahu Faces Election Deadlock Despite a Narrow Lead

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has 120 seats, requiring the support of at least 61 lawmakers for a governing majority. Neither leading bloc had reached that threshold, leaving both Netanyahu and Eisenkot facing difficult coalition negotiations.

The deadlock gives Netanyahu an advantage as the incumbent. Even without a new coalition, he can remain caretaker prime minister while parties negotiate. The process could take weeks or months, potentially leading to another election if no government emerges.

Israel’s wartime election appeared deadlocked, exit polls showed, a potential setback for Benjamin Netanyahu, with neither side having a clear path to power. Rival Gadi Eisenkot’s larger bloc could give him the first chance to form a government https://t.co/fuJbWN9PCu pic.twitter.com/emzm85viEz — Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2026

Netanyahu addressed Likud supporters in Jerusalem shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Reuters, he called for 'a strong, right-wing national government' and highlighted Israel's military operations as evidence of his leadership.

His projected coalition includes far-right parties led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. Earlier projections gave their parties a combined 13 seats, although the final distribution remained uncertain.

The Arab-led parties could prove decisive. The Joint List, an alliance of predominantly Arab parties, and Ra'am, a separate political party, were projected to secure 19 seats combined.

However, Netanyahu has ruled out governing with Arab parties, limiting his options for securing a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot Calls for Netanyahu's Exit as Trump Praises Election Showing

Eisenkot, a former military chief who leads the centrist Yashar party, argued that voters had rejected Netanyahu's leadership. He described the prime minister as serving 'without a mandate or the people's trust' and urged him to retire from politics.

Eisenkot also urged security officials to resist political pressure, warning Netanyahu against using national security decisions for political purposes. His remarks expressed concerns about the prime minister's conduct rather than establishing that misconduct had occurred.

BREAKING:



In Israel's election neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can govern alone.



With 100% of regular ballots counted.

Netanyahu: 53 seats



while Eisenkot's opposition: 48



Both short of the 61 needed for a majority.



The Arab parties now hold a potentially decisive 19 seats. pic.twitter.com/whdCHmBvXe — Hash (@Hash2di) October 28, 2026

However, Eisenkot faces coalition difficulties of his own. He has largely rejected forming a government with Arab parties, complicating efforts to secure a parliamentary majority.

Although parliamentary support from Arab-led lawmakers would not necessarily require their formal participation in a coalition, such an arrangement would face considerable political resistance.

Trump offered a different interpretation of the election results after campaign appearances in Texas.

The US president, who endorsed Netanyahu before the election, said the Israeli leader had performed 'very well' and suggested the outcome could amount to a victory or tie. He also credited his endorsement with helping Netanyahu's electoral performance.

Trump's remarks, however, did not change the parliamentary arithmetic. Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot had demonstrated sufficient support to form a government.

Israel's Wars Deepen Political Divisions After Election Deadlock

National security dominated the campaign following years of conflict involving Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Netanyahu defended Israel's military operations and raised the possibility of further cooperation with Trump against Iran.

Eisenkot's criticism carried particular weight because of his military background and personal losses during the Gaza war.

His son and two nephews were killed during the conflict. Eisenkot also served in Netanyahu's wartime cabinet before resigning in 2024 over disagreements about the government's handling of the war.

He has criticised Netanyahu's Gaza strategy, arguing that Hamas remained in control despite extensive military operations. Gaza health authorities have reported more than 74,000 Palestinian deaths during the conflict.

Eisenkot nevertheless opposes Palestinian statehood and supports dismantling Hamas' military capabilities, reflecting significant areas of agreement with Netanyahu on security policy.

Netanyahu also entered the election while standing trial on corruption charges, which he denies. He has faced criticism over security failures surrounding the October 2023 Hamas-led attack, adding to questions about his leadership.

According to Israel's Central Elections Committee, voter turnout reached 77.7 per cent, the highest level in more than two decades.

The strong participation among Palestinian citizens of Israel contributed to the projected gains for Arab-led parties. The Joint List welcomed its showing, while Ra'am also emerged as a potentially influential parliamentary force.

Despite the high turnout, neither main political bloc had secured a majority. The remaining ballots and subsequent coalition negotiations will determine whether Netanyahu can remain in power beyond his caretaker role or whether Israel faces another prolonged political impasse.