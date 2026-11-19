Alexander Haskin, a background actor who appeared in Netflix's You, has died aged 38 after being pulled from the ocean near Santa Monica Pier in California on Monday, 16 November. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, according to reports.

Police said officers responded at approximately 4.06pm to a report of a man in the water near the pier's west end. Harbor guards located Haskin during an underwater search and brought him aboard a lifeguard boat, where CPR was administered. Lifesaving efforts continued after he was hoisted onto the pier deck, but he was pronounced dead at 4.56pm.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner subsequently identified the man as Haskin. His cause of death had not yet been disclosed.

Alexander Haskin Death: What Police Have Confirmed

Some early accounts of Haskin's final moments have been challenged by investigators. Reports suggested he had argued with a woman before going over the pier railing.

However, the Santa Monica Police Department told People that evidence showed Haskin was alone and had not interacted with anyone immediately before entering the water. Security footage corroborated that account.

Page Six reported that police were investigating Haskin's death as a suicide and had found no suspicious circumstances. Santa Monica Police later confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they were investigating the death as a suicide, although the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner had yet to determine the official manner of death. Police continue to gather witness accounts and review available evidence.

Haskin's father, Dana Haskin, told the California Post that he last heard from his son on Monday morning, when Alexander sent him a brief text. He declined to disclose its contents but said it 'brings up more questions' for the family. Dana said his son had not appeared distressed and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with relatives.

His father also described the circumstances as difficult to understand, particularly given Alexander's ability to swim.

'In the heat of the moment, who knows what a human brain can do?' he said. 'It's still a big mystery to us ... we keep asking why.'

Alexander Haskin's Work Before Netflix's You

Haskin worked across entertainment and fitness. He appeared as a background actor in Netflix's psychological thriller You, as well as ABC's The Rookie and FX's Mayans M.C. His specific episodes and roles have not been publicly identified.

Acting was not his only occupation. According to his Instagram biography, Haskin was a certified personal trainer and sports nutritionist. Page Six also reported that he had served in the US Air Force Security Forces before moving into the fitness industry.

Haskin grew up in Long Beach and studied music at Long Beach City College before joining the Air Force, according to his father, who spoke to the Los Angeles Times. He was primarily stationed in Denver during his military service.

After leaving the military, he developed an interest in bodybuilding and nutrition and began working as a personal trainer. His interest in acting came later, with his father telling the newspaper that Haskin attended auditions and proudly shared footage of his small television roles with relatives.

He is survived by his father, a sister and three brothers.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Haskin's death.