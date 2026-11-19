The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has formally identified 38-year-old Alexander Haskin, a former Air Force military police officer who appeared as a background actor in Netflix's 'You', as the man who died in the ocean off Santa Monica Pier on Monday, 16 November 2026.

The New York Post described the fatality as a suspected drowning and noted that an official cause of death had not yet been disclosed.

In an interview with the California Post, his father, California Highway Patrol veteran Dana Haskin, revealed his son had sent a brief text message early Monday morning that only brings up more questions.

Confirming that Alexander could swim and had been looking forward to Thanksgiving, his grieving father joined Santa Monica police in seeking answers, as investigators appealed for eyewitnesses to come forward.

What Witnesses Described at Santa Monica Pier

Emergency officials responded to the Southern California landmark at approximately 4.06pm after receiving reports that a man had jumped from the structure, recovering his body from the Pacific roughly 50 minutes later as tourists looked on.

Witnesses cited by The New York Post alleged that Haskin argued with a woman, slapped her, and then jumped over the railings.

The witness allegations concern what happened on the pier before Haskin entered the water, while the footage described by the newspaper shows the recovery. The cause of death was still undisclosed when the New York Post covered Haskin's identification.

Dana Haskin Recalls His Son's Last Text

Dana Haskin said that he last heard from his son early on Monday morning. Alexander had sent him a short text. Dana declined to disclose what his son had written, saying the message only 'brings up more questions'.

In the same interview, Dana recalled that Alexander had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family.

He said his son had not seemed distressed before the incident. Dana also said Alexander could swim and that he did not know who the woman described by witnesses was.

Dana said he could not explain why his son would have jumped from the pier. He wondered whether Alexander might have acted rashly in an emotional moment, a possibility he raised as the family tried to understand what had happened.

'In the heat of the moment, who knows what a human brain can do?' Dana said. 'It's still a big mystery to us ... we keep asking why.'

Alexander Haskin's Work on and off Screen

Speaking about Alexander's life outside television, Dana said that his son had served as a military police officer in the Air Force and had also worked as a personal trainer.

Alexander graduated from Long Beach City College in 2010. His father said he had three brothers and one sister.

Haskin's television work was part-time, and his father described brief appearances across three programmes.

Haskin appeared in Netflix's You as a background actor. Dana named two other series in which his son had taken on background roles, The Rookie and Mayans M.C.

Santa Monica Police Appeal for Witnesses

Santa Monica police have called for witnesses to come forward with information about the incident at the pier.

Detectives directed their appeal to both individuals who directly witnessed the events on the pier and anyone else with relevant information.

Police asked members of the public who can assist investigators to contact the Santa Monica Police Department directly on 310-458-8491.