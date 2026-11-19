Veteran actor Larry Poindexter, known for his appearances in Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and the action film S.W.A.T., has died at 66, several days after being struck by a car in California. He died on Wednesday, 18 November, while hospitalised following the incident, according to Deadline.

Poindexter was reportedly crossing a street in his Studio City neighbourhood in Los Angeles on the night of 13 November to pick up food when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for broken ribs.

Actor Dies Before Scheduled Surgery

The actor had been due to undergo surgery on the morning of Wednesday, 18 November, for the broken ribs sustained during the collision. He had been in hospital for four and a half days. However, he died unexpectedly before the procedure could take place.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Poindexter's death have not been fully disclosed. An official cause of death had not been publicly announced in the reports available at the time of publication.

A Career Spanning Over Four Decades

Poindexter built an extensive career in television and film, accumulating nearly 200 credits across productions of different genres. Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1959, he made his television debut in 1982 before securing a part in the 1983 television film Thursday's Child, starring Rob Lowe.

One of his notable film appearances came in the 2003 action thriller S.W.A.T., in which he portrayed Los Angeles Police Department Captain Tom Fuller. The character, who favoured strict adherence to police procedures, clashed with the team led by Samuel L. Jackson's character, Sergeant Dan 'Hondo' Harrelson.

Poindexter also appeared in the 2009 comedy 17 Again, co-starring High School Musical star Zac Efron. He appeared in Days of Our Lives, playing two different characters across several decades.

His television credits included JAG, where he played lawyer Dalton Lowne, as well as guest appearances on Friends, NCIS, Will & Grace, Scandal, Castle and The Mentalist. He also featured prominently in MTV's comedy series The Hard Times of RJ Berger, which ran from 2010 to 2011.

Poindexter's other television credits included CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, Bones, Supernatural, Weeds, Californication, Hawaii Five-0 and Criminal Minds. He also appeared in Nip/Tuck, Melrose Place, Party of Five and How I Met Your Mother. In later years, he continued taking on television roles, including appearances in Station 19, 9-1-1, The Rookie and Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, with his final credited appearance coming in the latter's fourth season in 2026.

His Work Beyond Television and Film

Away from the screen, Poindexter pursued music and theatre. He was the lead vocalist of alternative country band The High Lonesome during the 1990s, with the group releasing its album Feel Free To Do So in 1995.

He also worked as a theatre producer, helping develop the Broadway musical The Cher Show, which received two Tony Awards in 2019. His stage performances included productions of The Boys in the Band, The Night of the Iguana and Tender Is the Night, per EW.

Family Left Behind

Poindexter leaves behind his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer, and their twin sons, Rees and Jake. He and Kritzer married in 2002 and had built a family life together away from the spotlight.

The actor's death came unexpectedly after he had been hospitalised following the collision and was preparing for surgery.