Gisele Bündchen is reportedly unbothered by ex-husband Tom Brady's rumoured romance with Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel, despite online speculation that the relationship could breach 'girl code'. According to TMZ, sources said Bündchen and Swanepoel had been friendly and supportive but were never close friends. Separate rumours involving fellow model Joan Smalls have added another layer to the story, although the alleged connections remain unverified.

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Unbothered by Tom Brady Romance

The reported friendship between Bündchen and Swanepoel has prompted questions about whether the relationship represents a breach of loyalty. However, sources described the models as friendly rather than close friends, making accusations of breaking 'girl code' difficult to substantiate.

A source told People that Bündchen wants the best for Brady and is not focused on whom he dates. The source also described her as happy with her life and family.

Neither account is a direct public statement from Bündchen about Swanepoel. Her reported reaction should therefore be understood as information attributed to unnamed sources, rather than a confirmed personal response.

Brady and Candice Swanepoel Have Reportedly Been Dating for Months

Brady and Swanepoel's reported romance emerged publicly in late October, with reports indicating that they had been dating for several months.

The June 2026 start date was also included in the earlier report, although it has not been independently established. Neither Brady nor Swanepoel had publicly confirmed the relationship in the reports reviewed.

Brady is a retired NFL quarterback, while Swanepoel is a South African model known for her work with Victoria's Secret. Their reported relationship has attracted attention partly because of Brady's high-profile marriage and subsequent divorce from Bündchen.

Joan Smalls Rumours Add Another Twist to the Story

Speculation about Brady and Swanepoel has coincided with reports of a possible falling-out between Swanepoel and Smalls, both associated with Victoria's Secret. Both models appeared in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show together.

Page Six reported on 26 October that Smalls had added to speculation through social-media activity, including a reference to the reality television series 'Summer House'. However, the alleged comments were reported as deleted and have not been independently authenticated. They do not establish the nature or cause of any disagreement between the models.

Separately, celebrity-gossip platform DeuxMoi published an anonymous tip alleging that Smalls and Brady had dated on and off for about a year. The tip also claimed that Swanepoel had expressed concern about the alleged relationship before becoming romantically involved with Brady.

Those claims remain unverified. No independently established evidence confirms a past relationship between Smalls and Brady or demonstrates that the allegation explains the reported tension between Smalls and Swanepoel. The developments should be treated separately, not as proof of a confirmed dispute.

Bündchen and Brady Finalised Their Divorce in 2022

Bündchen and Brady married in 2009 and finalised their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen has since married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Her reported response to Brady's dating life comes as both former spouses continue their lives following the divorce.