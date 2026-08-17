The Philadelphia 76ers have been handed one of the NBA's most forgiving schedules for the 2026-27 season, a development that has immediately drawn attention given the arrival of 41-year-old LeBron James alongside Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia has 13 back-to-backs, tied for the fewest in the league, while it is also tied for the fewest stretches involving three games in four nights.

Sixers Schedule Gives James Lighter Workload

The schedule stands out because of the physical demands that come with an 82-game NBA season. The Sixers had 16 back-to-backs last season, making the reduction to 13 particularly notable for a team now built around James and Embiid.

Three games in four nights can create another significant test for veteran players, particularly when travel is involved. Philadelphia's relatively limited number of those stretches could give James more opportunities to recover between games during his 24th NBA season.

James officially joined the Sixers in July after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, with the move bringing the four-time NBA champion back to the Eastern Conference. He will team up with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown on a revamped Philadelphia roster.

Adam Silver and Questions Surrounding Philadelphia

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The favourable Sixers schedule has fuelled speculation about whether the NBA's biggest star has benefited from the league's scheduling decisions. That discussion gained momentum because Adam Silver previously acknowledged that James' free-agency decision was affecting the timetable for completing the NBA schedule.

However, there is no evidence that Silver personally reduced Philadelphia's workload at James' request. Reports and fan discussion have raised the perception of preferential treatment, but the scheduling figures alone do not establish that the league deliberately built the Sixers' calendar around James.

The NBA schedule also reflects television considerations, with Philadelphia receiving 34 national television games, the maximum for a single team under the league's current scheduling structure.

Sixers Face Eastern Conference-Heavy Opening

Another unusual feature of the Philadelphia 76ers' schedule is the early distribution of its opponents. The Sixers will not face a Western Conference opponent until their 18th game, leaving the opening portion of the campaign heavily focused on Eastern Conference competition.

That does not mean Philadelphia avoids the Western Conference altogether. The Sixers will still have to complete their full schedule against teams from the other conference later in the season, meaning some of those matchups will be concentrated further into the campaign.

The opening stretch will nevertheless give the Sixers an opportunity to establish their new-look team before the schedule becomes more varied.

LeBron James Begins Sixers Era Against Knicks

James' first competitive game for Philadelphia will come against the defending champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on 20 October. The Sixers will then host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their home opener two days later.

The schedule also includes a highly anticipated Christmas Day meeting with the Lakers in Los Angeles, giving James an immediate return to the city where he spent eight seasons.

For Philadelphia, the lighter workload will be closely watched throughout the opening months. With James entering his 24th season and Embiid central to the team's championship hopes, the number of recovery days could prove especially significant as the Sixers begin a new era.