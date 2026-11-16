Dr Rizk Abu Shaaira, a surgeon from the documentary American Doctor, died when an Israeli airstrike hit Gaza's Nasser Hospital on Thursday 12 November. The film opens in UK and Irish cinemas on Friday 20 November, eight days later. British audiences will see him operating on screen after his death.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the strike on the hospital's surgery building killed six people, including a 13-year-old boy, shortly after midnight. Abu Shaaira was working a night shift in the surgical ward. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was targeting a Hamas brigade commander and is reviewing reports that medical workers died.

What Israel and Hospital Staff Say Happened

The IDF and the Shin Bet security service named their target as Muhammad Abu Ismail, whom they described as commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade. The two agencies said Hamas had 'established a presence within the hospital complex and used it as a command center.' The IDF said it used precision munitions and issued advance warnings. The military has not confirmed whether Abu Ismail died, and Hamas denied using the hospital for armed operations.

The hospital's head of surgery, Ayman Abu Obeid, gave a different account. He said staff had no warning and that no fighters were in the building. Goher Rahbour, a British volunteer surgeon, had operated beside Abu Shaaira at 8pm, hours before the strike. Gaza officials called it the seventh direct attack on Nasser, and the Health Ministry says more than 1,600 people have died since the US-backed October 2025 ceasefire.

How Dr Abu Shaaira Appears on Screen

Poh Si Teng's documentary follows three American doctors, Thaer Ahmad, Mark Perlmutter, and Feroze Sidhwa, as they volunteer in Gaza's hospitals. Abu Shaaira, 52, appears operating beside Sidhwa at Nasser. In one scene, the pair weigh whether to operate on a man with severe intestinal injuries. Abu Shaaira insists they try anyway, although the man later died. Sidhwa paid tribute to Abu Shaaira in a post on X, embedded below.

My colleague and friend Dr. Rizk Abu Shaaira was killed yesterday at work when Israel, backed by the US as always, bombed the surgical recovery room at Nasser Medical Complex. Two of his colleagues were badly injured, and many patients were hurt and killed. Dr. Rizk is featured… pic.twitter.com/mXK4ZZ6QSH — Feroze Sidhwa (@FerozeSidhwa) November 12, 2026

Mohammed Odainy, a second surgeon from the film who also worked at Nasser, suffered critical injuries in the same strike, according to distributor Watermelon Pictures. Teng, the film's director, said on Thursday that Abu Shaaira's death was 'a painful reminder that the crisis documented in our film continues.' Watermelon Pictures, which released the film in the US, has called for accountability, and co-founder Hamza Ali said hospitals must never become military targets.

The Release, the Awards, and the Doctors' Reaction

Conic, the film's distributor in Britain and Ireland, is releasing it after a festival run that began at Sundance. The documentary also led the Cinema Eye Honors nominations, which organisers announced on the day of the strike. Teng received five nominations, more than any other individual.

The Intercept reported Ahmad was in a car with Sidhwa when news of the strike came through. 'I think Rizk is dead,' Ahmad told Sidhwa. Days earlier, an Israeli strike on al-Saraya field hospital in Gaza City seriously wounded another surgeon, Dr Khaled al-Shawa, while he treated patients.