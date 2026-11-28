For over three decades, radio personality Angie Martinez has kept a rare piece of hip-hop history—a two-and-a-half-hour interview with legendary Tupac Shakur. Recorded just months before Tupac's death in September 1996, the interview remained unreleased for years.

Martinez has now made the recording public through The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez, a four-part video series released on Netflix on Friday, 27 November 2026. The series explores why she chose not to broadcast the full conversation during a period when tensions within hip-hop were escalating.

Why Martinez Decided the Interview Was Too Dangerous To Air

In 1996, amid the East Coast-West Coast rivalry, Martinez travelled to Los Angeles after declining Shakur's invitation to appear in his I Ain't Mad at Cha music video. Having witnessed the backlash directed at fellow radio personality Monie Love over her appearance in Tha Dogg Pound's New York, New York video, Martinez proposed an on-the-record conversation about the growing hostility between the two coasts.

Speaking ahead of the release, Martinez recalled that Shakur trusted her because he had listened to her Hot 97 broadcasts while imprisoned in New York in 1995 and respected her straightforward reporting. Once inside his Los Angeles apartment, however, she encountered an angry artist who had recently survived multiple gunshot wounds.

Although Martinez aired heavily edited excerpts on Hot 97 at the time, she cut the most volatile segments from the recording. According to Netflix's promotional materials and pre-release interviews, Shakur named rivals directly, made serious accusations and targeted figures including The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans and Mobb Deep.

Martinez said she feared broadcasting the full conversation could have contributed to further violence. She explained that she did not want anyone to die because of an interview she had travelled to Los Angeles to conduct.

Preserving Tupac's Legacy After His Death

Following Tupac's death in Las Vegas in September 1996 and The Notorious B.I.G.'s murder six months later, Martinez felt a responsibility to protect the interview. She wanted to preserve the recording without allowing Tupac's comments to become an unintended final statement stripped of context.

Newly released clips from the series reveal the sensitivity of the recordings. Footage shared on X by Art Of Dialogue and discussed by HotNewHipHop shows Tupac's criticism of New York group Mobb Deep over their track L.A., L.A. The comments have prompted reactions from commentators including Joe Budden, Big Boy and Bootleg Kev.

Tupac addresses his problems with New York rap duo Mob Deep in one of his last interviews before his passing.



The interview was played for several panels organized by Angie Martinez who flew out to Los Angeles to interview Pac in 1996.



(🎥 The Tupac Tapes with Angie… — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 27, 2026

Releasing the Interview With Context

Nearly three decades later, Martinez decided the recordings deserved a place in hip-hop history rather than remaining confined to her private collection. The four-part Netflix series combines archival footage with present-day conversations featuring artists and media personalities including RZA, Charlamagne Tha God and Wallo.

The release has prompted discussion among media critics about journalistic discretion, timing and the responsibility of preserving sensitive interviews. Martinez believes the passage of time offers an opportunity to examine an important period in music history with greater perspective than was possible in 1996.

The series aims to revisit the interview while placing Shakur's remarks within the wider context of the rivalry, the people involved and the events that followed.