John Ramsey says the makers of Netflix's drama about his daughter's murder never consulted his family. The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey stars Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey and Clive Owen as John. The limited series premieres globally on 10 December 2026, shortly before the 30th anniversary of JonBenét's death.

'They never approached or consulted us,' Ramsey told The U.S. Sun. He said the family asked to see the finished series before its release. 'We asked to see it before it aired, but that request was denied.'

Netflix says the series tells the story from several angles, covering the investigation and the public scrutiny of the family.

JonBenét was six when she was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado, on 26 December 1996. A ransom note found in the house demanded $118,000 for her return.

Why John Ramsey Questions the Production

Ramsey also raised concerns about a possible link between the series and JonBenét: Inside the Ramsey Murder Investigation, a book by former Boulder police detective Steve Thomas. 'I did hear the original production bought the rights to the book written by Steve Thomas,' he told The U.S. Sun. He made clear this was something he had heard, not a confirmed fact. Netflix has not publicly said the series is based on the book.

The book accused Patsy Ramsey of involvement in her daughter's death and John of covering it up. In 2001, the couple sued Thomas, co-author Don Davis and publisher St. Martin's Press for defamation. They settled in 2002 for an undisclosed sum.

Ramsey called Thomas a 'reckless investigator' and accused him of relying on opinion rather than evidence.

The series was made by 101 Studios and first developed for Paramount+. It was shelved after Paramount's merger with Skydance, and Netflix picked up the finished series in July 2026.

Trailer Revisits the Investigation and Family Scrutiny

Netflix released the official trailer on 24 November 2026. It goes back to 26 December 1996, showing Patsy Ramsey's emergency call and police questioning the family.

'Something isn't right,' a detective says. Asked whether they would take a polygraph test, one character replies, 'I'll take 10 of them.' The trailer also features the line, 'I didn't kill my baby.' These are scripted lines from the drama, not recordings from the real investigation.

In 1999, a grand jury voted to indict John and Patsy Ramsey on charges of child abuse resulting in death and being an accessory to a crime. But then-Boulder County District Attorney Alex Hunter refused to sign the indictment, saying there was not enough evidence. The couple were never charged.

In 2008, then-District Attorney Mary Lacy said her office no longer considered John, Patsy or their son Burke suspects, citing new DNA evidence. Patsy had died of ovarian cancer in 2006.

In its December 2025 annual update, Boulder Police said detectives had carried out new interviews and re-interviewed people based on tips. They also collected and tested new evidence and retested existing material. Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the case was still a top priority and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The drama arrives 16 days before the 30th anniversary of JonBenét's death. With her father questioning how the production has handled his family's story, the series brings fresh attention to a murder that remains unsolved.