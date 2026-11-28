Gayle King's son-in-law Virgil Miller has died at 45 following a battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife, Kirby Bumpus, and their two young children. The news was shared with CBS Mornings staff on Friday in a memo from the show's executive producer, Jon Tower.

Miller married King's daughter in December 2020 in a private ceremony at the Santa Barbara home of Oprah Winfrey, King's close friend. The couple had two children, son Luca, 5, and daughter Grayson, 2.

According to Tower's note, which was obtained by Variety, Miller died over the Thanksgiving holiday following a courageous battle with cancer. No further details about his illness were disclosed.

King is taking a week off from CBS Mornings to help with family matters, Tower wrote, while private arrangements are being made. She is expected to return to the programme during the week of 7 December.

Inside the CBS Memo on Virgil Miller's Death

Tower's memo expressed condolences to King's family and asked colleagues to respect their privacy.

'Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children,' Tower wrote, adding that the family would be given privacy as they navigate the loss.

King's absence from the programme is expected to last one week. The memo did not provide further details about Miller's illness or the family's private arrangements.

King has two children, Kirby Bumpus and William Bumpus Jr., from her marriage to former husband William Bumpus.

Virgil Miller's Journey From FAMU to Capitol Hill

Miller was a Florida A&M University alumnus, earning a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's degree in public health. He also served as a student leader and drum major of the university's Marching 100.

He subsequently spent nearly 13 years working in the US House of Representatives, including as chief of staff to Representative Cedric L. Richmond of Louisiana.

In 2019, Miller joined the Washington, DC, office of Akin as a senior policy and strategy adviser. He later held a senior adviser position focused on lobbying and public policy.

His career spanned public health, higher education, congressional work and government relations.

Gayle King Previously Celebrated Miller on Social Media

King regularly shares family moments on social media, including birthdays, holidays and other milestones involving her children, their spouses and grandchildren.

Miller featured in several of those posts. King previously referred to him as her fav son-in-law and shared photographs of him with the family.

On Father's Day, she posted a photograph of Miller, Kirby, William Jr. and his wife, Elise, at a World Cup game in Los Angeles. King had gifted them the tickets for the occasion.

Miller's death leaves Bumpus and their two young children navigating the loss while King takes time away from CBS Mornings to support her family.

Private arrangements are being made, and King is expected to return to the programme during the week of 7 December.