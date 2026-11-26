Andrew Tate's remark, 'I used sex as a tool to make women love me so they'd obey me', features in Andrew Tate: Toxic Empire, a documentary series that premiered in the US on 25 November 2026. The footage is presented as part of the series' examination of Tate's webcam business and his rise to online prominence.

The Investigation Discovery series also examines the brothers' business activities and the sexual assault and human trafficking allegations against them. It draws on archival footage, interviews with former followers and accounts from women who have made allegations against Andrew Tate.

Tate and his younger brother, Tristan, were arrested in Miami on 18 July 2026. They remain in federal custody at the Federal Detention Center in Miami while contesting their extradition to the UK. Both brothers deny the criminal allegations against them and are entitled to a fair trial.

The series is split into four parts. Its first two episodes include archival material and interviews; the remaining episodes are due to air over the following two weeks. The accounts in the documentary are allegations and interview testimony, rather than findings by a court.

Webcam Profits and Hustler's University

According to Variety, which reviewed the documentary's first two episodes, archival footage shows Tate discussing how he generated wealth through his webcam business.

The former kickboxer claimed that women working from properties he rented generated substantial income, of which he retained a considerable share. In the footage, he says: 'I used sex as a tool to make women love me so they'd obey me.'

The remark is presented alongside footage of Tate discussing the business. It does not, by itself, establish that he committed a criminal offence. The series also examines the luxury cars, properties and lifestyle associated with his online identity, and the commercial activities that helped build his public profile.

The brothers operated a webcam business before expanding their commercial interests through subscription-based online platforms, including Hustler's University. The series links those ventures to Tate's broader appeal online, but the article's review does not provide figures for the businesses' revenue or subscriber numbers.

By 2022, followers were circulating clips of Tate across social media through an affiliate marketing programme. The platform subsequently closed the programme in August that year.

Allegations and Subscriber Appeal in the Series

The documentary sets Tate's public image alongside accounts from women and former associates interviewed for the series. One interview concerns an allegation of sexual assault during a visit to Romania in 2018. The woman previously disclosed her account in 2025.

Lauren Southern opens up about being raped by Andrew Tate in Romania in 2018.



She says she told Tommy Robinson about the abuse in a taxi immediately afterwards. He has since publicly attempted to shame her and accused her of lying. pic.twitter.com/oGjIyucCY0 — G.T (@gingerrtom) November 26, 2026

According to Variety, Tate maintains that the encounter was consensual and denies the allegation. The series also includes an interview with another woman whose identity is protected. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the personal allegations presented in the documentary.

The filmmakers also examine how Tate attracted paying subscribers by promoting financial independence, personal success and his views on masculinity. The series places that appeal alongside testimony from interviewees, although the available account does not set out how many subscribers the platforms had or how their experiences differed.

UK Extradition Fight and Broadcast Details

On 19 July 2026, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced further criminal charges against both brothers, including rape and offences involving trafficking for sexual exploitation. The charges are allegations, not findings of guilt.

The CPS also warned against publishing material that could prejudice the active criminal proceedings. Both brothers deny wrongdoing. According to ITV News, their lawyers have challenged the extradition request, arguing that insufficient disclosure has limited their ability to defend themselves.

Andrew Tate's extradition hearing is scheduled for 14 January 2027, with Tristan's hearing scheduled for the following day. Both hearings will take place in Miami. The brothers have also faced separate criminal proceedings in Romania.

The first two episodes of Andrew Tate: Toxic Empire premiered on Investigation Discovery at 9 p.m. ET/PT on 25 November. The remaining episodes will air over the following two weeks, and the series is also available on HBO Max.