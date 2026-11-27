Arilen Ndoci, one of two men charged over an alleged break-in at Prince William and Catherine's Norfolk home, is reported to have entered the UK at least three times in four years. The Sun reported on 26 November that the 32-year-old Albanian national had arrived by small boat and by air.

The report followed comments from Ndoci's father, Agostin, who said his son had entered Britain illegally and returned twice after being deported. His account does not establish the number or routes of his entries. The Home Office confirmed that Ndoci and his co-defendant had no valid immigration status.

Ndoci and Mirgen Doku, 34, are accused of breaking into Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate on 23 November and stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock. Neither man has entered a plea. A third suspect remains at large, the court heard.

🚨 NEW: The burglar who broke into Prince William and Kate’s home was a small boat migrant who secretly arrived in the UK three times pic.twitter.com/XVume20XYL — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 26, 2026

Reports of Repeated UK Entries

The Sun said Ndoci had entered the UK at least three times in the past four years, including by small boat and by flying into the country. It also reported that the two defendants were believed to have re-entered within six months of the alleged break-in.

The newspaper did not identify the evidence behind the reported routes or the precise dates of the journeys. The Home Office confirmed to The Sun that both men were in the UK without valid immigration status, but did not confirm how they entered or how many times they had travelled to Britain.

Ndoci's father told The Times that his son had arrived in the UK illegally and returned twice after being deported. He said he learnt of the arrest only after a journalist contacted him.

Court Hears Details of Anmer Hall Break-In

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard that motion sensors at Anmer Hall were triggered at 5:49 p.m. on 23 November. Prosecutor John Cooper said scuff marks were found on a drainpipe and damage was visible on a window frame. The prosecution alleges the men climbed the drainpipe to enter a dressing room.

The items allegedly taken were six pairs of cufflinks and a clock. Their value has not been established.

The court heard that Sandringham Estate manager David Harrison saw two men jump through a hedgerow and run towards woodland while he was on patrol. Doku and Ndoci were later found there without shoes and arrested at about 7:15 p.m. Police used dogs, drones and a helicopter in the search.

Defendants Remanded in Custody

Both men appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 25 November, charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. Neither was asked to enter a plea. They were remanded in custody and are due back on Monday, 30 November.

Prosecutors are seeking the Attorney General's permission to proceed with the protected-site trespass charge. Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom country retreat given to William and Catherine by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 2011, was unoccupied during the alleged break-in.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on security arrangements. The charges remain allegations, and the court has not determined either man's guilt.