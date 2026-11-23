US prosecutors are investigating whether Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi used calls from a Brooklyn prison to arrange funding for an alleged terrorist plot at RAF Fairford in Britain. Details reported on Friday, 20 November 2026, renewed scrutiny of the conversations, which his lawyer says contained no coded instructions.

An eight-count superseding indictment, unsealed on 10 November, links Al-Saadi and two other defendants to alleged terrorist activity across Europe and the United States. The charges include allegations concerning a suspected attack on the Gloucestershire airbase on 27 September. The defendants have not been found guilty of the allegations.

Family Prison Calls Linked to Alleged RAF Fairford Plot

Federal prosecutors allege that Al-Saadi communicated with suspected accomplices while detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to paragraph 26 of the indictment, Al-Saadi spoke with relatives in Iraq on 24 September. He enquired about Mohammed Ali Al-Hassani, whom he called 'Ali', before allegedly instructing relatives to 'give him money so we can do it'.

Investigators interpret the exchange as a possible attempt to support the suspected operation. However, the indictment does not establish that relatives transferred money or that the conversation directly financed an attack.

Al-Hassani and Iranian national Mohsen Mohajeri were also named in the indictment. Prosecutors accuse them of co-ordinating terrorist activity through an overseas network.

Al-Saadi's lawyer, Andrew Dalack, rejected the government's interpretation during a 19 November hearing, according to Associated Press reporting.

'Mr. al-Saadi denies that he's using coded messages in communications with his family,' Dalack said. He argued that prosecutors relied on 'pure surmise and speculation'.

Al-Saadi pleaded not guilty to the latest allegations.

RAF Fairford Plot Investigation Examines Money Transfers

Prosecutors also examined earlier conversations involving Mohajeri, whom Al-Saadi's relatives allegedly called 'Abbas, Abu Daniel'.

The indictment states that Mohajeri previously discussed transferring money through an account in his son's name. Separately, Al-Saadi allegedly told relatives during June and July prison calls that he owed Mohajeri money.

Prosecutors have not confirmed whether any of the alleged financial arrangements resulted in payments. Nor do the discussions independently establish that funds reached anyone involved in the alleged RAF Fairford operation.

British police arrested five men near the airbase on 27 September after reports of suspicious vehicles.

In a 29 September statement, Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed that petrol was recovered from the vehicles, but no improvised explosive devices were found.

US military aircraft were subsequently withdrawn from RAF Fairford on security grounds, according to Reuters.

Prison Call Restrictions Tightened Amid RAF Fairford Investigation

Al-Saadi's communications remain contentious because he was already subject to Special Administrative Measures restricting outside contact.

At the 19 November hearing, federal prosecutor Jeffrey Coyle said authorities were no longer permitting family telephone calls. Earlier reporting described a once-monthly restriction, but the latest court order requires verification.

According to OK!, investigators also examined Google and Apple accounts and sought to keep aspects of the investigation confidential. Those details have not been independently verified against the relevant filing.

US District Judge Colleen McMahon adjourned proceedings to allow Al-Saadi's family to seek alternative legal representation. His next court appearance was scheduled for 10 February 2027.