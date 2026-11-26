A New Jersey father fitting a Ring doorbell to catch his alleged 'neighbour from hell' was killed outside his South Brunswick apartment on Friday night, 20 November, with reports suggesting a sword was used in the attack.

Altaray 'Al' Cunningham, 44, had spent months reporting the man next door, according to his family. Instead of protection, the camera he was mounting to document the alleged harassment became the backdrop to his killing.

Jordan Williams, 28, faces a first-degree murder charge, Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera and South Brunswick Police Chief James Ryan announced in a news release on Saturday, 21 November.

A Doorbell Meant To Document Harassment

Cunningham was installing the Ring camera to document behaviour his family described as relentless. His mother, Yvonne Glover-Cunningham, told reporters he called Williams a 'neighbor from hell' and was ready to move out of the apartment complex to get away.

According to Cunningham's family, Williams allegedly played loud music at all hours, banged on shared walls, and smeared a red substance across Cunningham's door.

His brother, Silias Cunningham, said Al had called police several times and complained to the rental office, but nothing changed despite his attempts to intervene.

Cunningham had lived at the complex for years, neighbours said, while Williams moved in only months earlier and largely kept to himself.

Sources Point to a Sword

When officers reached the Royal Oaks Apartment Complex, they found Cunningham suffering from blunt force trauma and pronounced him dead at the scene.

WABC reported that a sword was allegedly involved in the fatal attack, although the precise circumstances of Cunningham's death have not been officially established.

Two law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 it was one of the worst scenes they had ever encountered. The exact weapon used in the alleged fatal attack has not been publicly confirmed by prosecutors.

The Fiancée Who Saw It All

Erin Bailey said she was with Cunningham when the alleged attack occurred. 'It was all premeditated,' Bailey told ABC7, describing the ordeal that left her grieving the loss of her partner.

Her allegation of premeditation has not been established in court. The couple had been planning their future together, including retirement and a trip to Italy once their children were adults.

A Standoff and Further Criminal Charges

Williams was subsequently taken into custody following a police operation in nearby Franklin Township.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Authorities initially reported that he was being held pending a pretrial detention hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court.

For Cunningham's family, the cruelty sits in a detail they cannot shake. The device he trusted to keep watch over a neighbour he had repeatedly complained about was being installed when that neighbour allegedly killed him.

His fiancée remembered Al as a caring man who looked out for the people around him. Authorities have not publicly confirmed a motive for the alleged attack. Williams, who faces a murder charge, is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.