A New Jersey father was killed in an alleged attack outside his apartment complex in South Brunswick on Friday, 20 November, after reportedly making repeated complaints about his neighbour, Jordan Williams. Altaray Cunningham, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed, according to ABC7.

The attack happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the Royal Oaks Apartment Complex. Cunningham's family described a deteriorating relationship with Williams, who had moved into the complex months earlier. Their accounts have raised questions about the complaints reportedly made before the fatal encounter.

Altaray Cunningham Reportedly Complained About Jordan Williams

Cunningham's mother, Yvonne Glover-Cunningham, told NJ.com that her son had described Williams as a 'neighbour from hell' and was considering moving. His brother, Silias Cunningham, said Altaray had contacted police several times and raised concerns with the apartment rental office.

The complaints reportedly involved loud music, banging on walls and a red substance allegedly splattered on Cunningham's door. Williams had moved into the complex a few months before the killing, according to the family. These earlier complaints have not been independently confirmed by police.

Cunningham reportedly took time off work on Friday to install a Ring camera outside the apartment, according to his fiancée, Erin Bailey. She said the couple had become increasingly uncomfortable because of their neighbour's alleged behaviour.

Based on Bailey's account, Williams came out of his apartment and told Cunningham and Bailey he had something for them. He allegedly went back inside, returned carrying a large object and repeatedly struck Cunningham. ABC7 subsequently reported, citing sources, that the weapon was a sword. However, the criminal complaint, as reported by other outlets, described the object as possibly a stick or pole.

Jordan Williams Arrested After New Jersey Manhunt

Bailey told ABC7 she witnessed the attack and said Williams pursued her partner after he tried to run. She described the killing as deliberate, although her allegation of premeditation has not been established in court.

Authorities said Williams fled after the attack. According to an affidavit, officers later found him hiding beneath the front seat of a vehicle in a parking lot at another apartment complex. He allegedly refused commands to get out, started the vehicle and struck a parked car while attempting to escape.

ABC7 reported that a Somerset County SWAT team later helped arrest Williams in Franklin Township. During the standoff, an officer was struck in the face with a sword, although the weapon hit the officer's gas mask. SWAT teams deployed gas to remove Williams from the vehicle.

Williams faces first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. These are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The investigation remains ongoing.

Cunningham, known to friends as 'Al', leaves behind a 21-year-old child and Bailey's 18-year-old child. Bailey remembered him as 'the life of the party' and 'an amazing dad, an amazing fiancé, son'. According to her, they had been planning future trips and retirement together.

'He didn't deserve this at all,' she added.