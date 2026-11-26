Prince Harry has been urged to keep any communication with Prince William private following an alleged break-in at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Public relations expert Lynn Carratt issued the advice on Thursday, 26 November 2026, warning that public contact could place unnecessary pressure on both royal families. The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly staying at their primary residence in Windsor when their country home was allegedly burgled on Monday, 23 November.

Neither William nor Catherine was reported to have been present during the incident. The security breach has also raised questions about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might privately offer their support to the Wales family.

Prince Harry Urged To Avoid Public Contact With William

Speaking exclusively to The Express US, Carratt, a public relations expert from E20 Communications, advised Harry and Meghan Markle to keep any correspondence confidential.

'From a PR point of view, I'd advise Harry and Meghan to keep any contact private,' Carratt said.

She explained that public knowledge of even a brief conversation could encourage speculation about a possible reconciliation between the brothers. Such attention could leave both families facing expectations to address their relationship publicly.

Her advice was not intended to discourage communication altogether. Rather, Carratt suggested that Harry could express concern for his brother without creating an additional public distraction during an ongoing criminal investigation.

A private message would also allow William to decide whether and when to respond. There would be no immediate expectation for either brother to explain the nature of their conversation.

Carratt suggested that any correspondence would probably focus on the family's welfare rather than broader discussions about their relationship.

Importantly, the expert was offering professional advice, not disclosing knowledge of an actual conversation. There is no confirmation that Harry or Meghan has contacted William and Catherine following the incident.

Prince Harry's Potential Outreach Follows Anmer Hall Security Breach

The alleged burglary prompted a police investigation across the Sandringham Estate, where Anmer Hall is situated. Court proceedings reportedly revealed that a clock and six pairs of cufflinks were among the items allegedly taken. Norfolk Constabulary deployed specialist resources as part of its investigation.

Two men subsequently appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court in connection with the alleged offences. Both were remanded in custody pending their next scheduled court appearance on Monday, 30 November.

Investigators are reportedly examining whether the alleged burglary was opportunistic and whether those involved knew of the property's royal connection. The proceedings remain ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Why Prince Harry May Be Advised Against a Public Statement

Carratt also questioned whether William or Catherine would personally address the security incident.

According to the expert, William's spokesperson had already indicated that security matters were not subject to public comment. She therefore expected Norfolk Constabulary to take responsibility for releasing further information.

That distinction matters. A police update would concern the criminal investigation, while a personal statement from either royal household could redirect attention towards family relationships.

Carratt's recommendation centres on allowing the Wales family to maintain its privacy while giving Harry an opportunity to express concern without attracting publicity.

Any further information regarding the alleged burglary is expected to come through the appropriate authorities, particularly if investigators require witnesses or identify further developments.