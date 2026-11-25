A viral video purporting to show Prince Harry pushing Meghan Markle while carrying a young child before getting into a car has fuelled speculation that the footage is AI-generated. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the clip appears to show Harry making a movement towards Meghan before entering the vehicle, leaving her behind. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the video's authenticity.

The footage has attracted attention partly because it appears to offer a glimpse of a private disagreement involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But its authenticity is precisely what many viewers are questioning. No independent evidence accompanying the post establishes when or where the scene was filmed, who recorded it, or whether the people shown are genuine.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Video Draws AI Accusations

The video, shared by X user @TrumpGirlLove, has gained significant traction, amassing 1.5 million views as of this writing. However, its viral spread has also prompted scepticism, with some viewers questioning whether the footage is authentic or AI-generated.

Does anyone know what’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/o3F72sVpWd — Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) November 25, 2026

One X user dismissed it as 'just another fake video', while another wrote that it 'Doesn't look like normal human interaction. AI'. A third called it 'More AI nonsense' and added, 'It's getting so easy to spot'.

Others questioned why such an apparent incident had not been reported elsewhere if it were real. 'A.I. this would have been on every news channel if it was real footage,' the commenter argued. Another described it as 'Total AI' and alleged a 'Fake transfer of the youngster'.

These are users' opinions, not technical assessments, and none proves how the clip was made.

One response was more pointed. 'This is a fake video of what Prince Harry should have done in real life years ago,' the X user wrote, turning an unverified clip into another swipe at the couple. The range of reactions shows how quickly a short video can become a vehicle for existing views about the Sussexes, regardless of whether its central claim is true.

The original post does not, based on the information available to IBTimes UK, provide verifiable provenance for the footage. There is no confirmed location, date, original recording or independent witness account. Nor has a statement from the couple or their representatives been provided in connection with this clip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Warned About Misinformation

The concern is not new. On 20 October 2020, Harry and Meghan took part in a TIME100 Talks discussion about misinformation and online harm, speaking with technology critics Tristan Harris and Safiya Noble.

During the discussion, Noble spoke about how online platforms can amplify hate and disinformation directed at vulnerable communities, including Meghan. Harris warned that technology companies' pursuit of virality does not necessarily reward what is true or credible.

Noble also highlighted the consequences of online abuse beyond social media, arguing that the harm does not necessarily remain on digital platforms but can influence people's behaviour in the real world. The discussion formed part of a special edition of TIME100 Talks curated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Sussexes have previously spoken about the dangers of online misinformation and the impact of digital abuse. However, their earlier warnings do not establish whether the latest footage is genuine or artificially generated.

For now, the footage is circulating alongside a growing chorus of users calling it fake. Until its origin can be established, the apparent push and the scene around the car remain unverified.