Hasan Piker, one of Twitch's most recognisable streamers, is facing massive backlash after a viral clip from his livestream showed his dog Kaya suddenly yelping. The footage sparked animal cruelty allegations, with viewers accusing Piker of using a shock collar—a claim he vehemently denies.

Kaya Whimpered, Piker Denies Animal Cruelty

In the timelapse version of Piker's four-hour livestream, Kaya is seen lying in the background on the same spot. When the dog tried to move, she suddenly whimpered as if she was hurt, prompting viewers to speculate that she had been shocked.

Viewers quickly flooded social media platforms with accusations, suggesting that Piker may have activated a shock collar. The clip spread rapidly across X, Reddit, and TikTok, with users sharing screengrabs of the footage and calling for an explanation.

Other streamers also criticised Piker. Tectone posted on X saying, 'I always wondered how Hasan kept his dog behind him all stream. It's because he's been using a shock collar on a setting so high that his dog f**king screams when he uses it.'

I always wondered how Hasan kept his dog behind him all stream.



It’s because he’s been using a shock collar on a setting so high that his dog FUCKING SCREAMS when he uses it.



Using your dog as a prop to seem more friendly relatable and down to earth when in reality



The dog… pic.twitter.com/mrwLPN20fM — TECTONE 🇺🇸 (@Tectone) October 8, 2025

LosPollos TV, another streamer, was outraged, swearing at Piker, '"F**k you @hasanthehun. Shock collaring that innocent dog for no reason just cause he wants to walk around? That's not a f**king prop for your stream background, that's a living being. You're a sick f**k.'

Piker addressed the situation during a follow-up stream on his Twitch channel. He sarcastically said, 'Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet.' He insisted that Kaya's yelp was not caused by a shock collar but because she 'clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.'

xQc Offered £40k in Exchange for Collar Reveal

Meanwhile, streamer xQc weighed in, claiming there was a 98% chance that Piker used the shock collar on Kaya. He offered to donate around £40,000 ($50,000) to a Los Angeles animal shelter if Piker reveals the collar Kaya is wearing.

xQc said he will donate $50,000 to an LA animal shelter if Hasan shows the collar his dog Kaya was wearing yesterday pic.twitter.com/wlfBnCatLL — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 8, 2025

He then accused Piker of deceiving viewers. 'To have something in the middle of the camera happen and then try to gaslight everybody and say that it's wrong, when it's provable in live motion... It's just dumb, I don't get it' xQc said.

Collar Revealed, But Doubts Remain

Piker did not back down on the challenge and showed Kaya's collar on stream to disprove the animal cruelty allegations. He claimed that it's a 'vibration-only collar': 'There's the AirTag... it also has a flashlight component to it at nighttime, and it also has a tracker on it if she were to actually get lost. It emits a sound.'

Tell the loser to pay up. pic.twitter.com/iBuv2fPfRw — 🥀_ Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) October 8, 2025

But xQc was unconvinced, posting: 'Vibration, bruh, why doesn't he wear it then for a couple and give us the controls then.'

Despite his scepticism, xQc confirmed that he will honour his pledge: '[We] found very reputable, no-kill shelters,' he said on his livestream. 'I'll donate anyway. I don't care if he doesn't show it, he wants to lie, whatever. I said I'd do something, I'll do it anyway.'