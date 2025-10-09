Twitch streamer Hasan Piker is under fire after a viral clip showed his dog, Kaya, yelping during a livestream, fuelling accusations that he used a shock collar.

The footage, captured on 7 October 2025, spread rapidly across Reddit and X, igniting heated debate about animal welfare, streamer accountability, and the culture of online outrage.

Piker has denied the claims, calling the backlash 'insane' and insisting his dog was never harmed.

The Clip That Sparked Outrage

The incident took place during one of Piker's regular political commentary streams. In the clip, Kaya can be seen moving in the background before suddenly yelping.

Piker, visibly frustrated, says: 'Kaya, please just f***ing go back, just stop. Jesus Christ, what are you doing? You're being such a baby.'

Moments later, the clip was quickly reposted to Reddit's r/LiveStreamFail and X, where users speculated that Piker had activated a shock collar off-camera.

Some zoomed into the footage to identify what they believed was a green light on Kaya's collar, suggesting it was an electric device. The speculation grew so rapidly that within hours, 'Hasan dog' was trending across multiple platforms.

What Kind of Collar Does Kaya Wear?

In response, Piker demonstrated the collar on stream and described its features. According to his explanation, the collar includes:

Vibration mode – used for training or communication, not electric shocks

– used for training or communication, not electric shocks AirTag integration – for GPS tracking and location awareness

– for GPS tracking and location awareness Flashlight – for visibility in low-light conditions

– for visibility in low-light conditions Audible sound function – to get the dog's attention remotely

Piker insisted the collar does not deliver electric shocks and is designed for safety and convenience.

Piker's Response: Denial and Sarcasm

Piker responded to the backlash during the same stream, saying sarcastically:

'Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet.'

He later clarified: 'She yelped because she f***ing clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed. I didn't touch her. I don't use any shock collars or anything like that, that's insane.'

Piker also explained that Kaya had broken her previous bed and was adjusting to a new one. 'She had broken the previous bed. I suspect it's coming from some crazy haters,' he added.

Community and Social Media Reaction: Divided and Heated

The streaming community remains sharply divided. Critics, including fellow streamer Felix 'xQc' Lengyel, accused Piker of gaslighting his audience. 'To gaslight everybody and say that it's wrong, when it's provable in live motion... It's just dumb, I don't get it,' xQc said.

I'd always wondered how Hasan Piker managed to keep Kaya so still and perfectly in place during his streams.

Now I know and it's disgusting.



Using a shock collar to force your dog to stay in one spot for hours just to act as a background "prop" isn't training. It's coercion.



Others defended Piker, arguing that the collar in question was an AirTag tracker, not a shock device. Memes quickly flooded social media, parodying the incident with exaggerated edits and Star Wars references.

PETA Weighs In

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) also weighed in, stating that 'Hasan Piker has denied using a shock collar on his dog, and we hope that's true because shock collars are dangerous and downright cruel. They put dogs at risk of burn wounds, chronic anxiety, and displaced aggression.'

PETA further added: 'Positive reinforcement is a far more effective training method and doesn't betray our animal companions' trust in us.'

Past Comments Resurface

As the controversy grew, old clips of Piker resurfaced. In one, he admitted to owning a shock collar but claimed he could never use it on his previous dog, Fish.

Critics used this as circumstantial evidence, while supporters argued it was irrelevant to the current situation.

What Happens Next?

So far, Twitch has not commented, and no investigation has been launched. Piker continues to stream regularly, with Kaya appearing healthy and active in recent broadcasts.

While the viral moment has cooled, it has reignited broader conversations about pet safety in livestreaming and the ethical responsibilities of public figures online.

For now, the debate over what really happened remains unresolved, with sceptics and supporters divided equally.