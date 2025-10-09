Hasan Piker, one of Twitch's most recognisable political commentators, has found himself under intense scrutiny following allegations of animal cruelty involving his dog, Kaya.

On 7 October 2025, a clip from Piker's livestream went viral after viewers accused him of activating a shock collar on his dog. The footage showed Kaya reacting with a yelp after Piker appeared to reach for something off-camera. The moment drew widespread criticism online, with many accusing him of mistreating his pet.

Hasan is accused of using a shock collar to stop his dog from walking out of frame during rant about America. pic.twitter.com/y6q5DmpkFF — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 7, 2025

Piker denied the claim, stating that Kaya wears only a vibration-based training collar fitted with an AirTag for tracking. He explained that the dog had accidentally clipped herself when rising from her bed, causing the sound that alarmed viewers. Despite this clarification, sceptics have pointed to older clips showing Piker referring to a shock collar as 'incredibly effective'. They also highlighted what they believe to be a blinking green light visible in the video.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) quickly responded to the incident, urging that the claims be taken seriously. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the organisation said it hoped Piker's denial was accurate, warning that shock collars were 'dangerous and downright cruel'. PETA added that positive reinforcement training would be a safer and more ethical approach.

The backlash has continued to spread on social media, with fellow streamers and commentators weighing in. Piker, who lives in West Hollywood, California, has yet to release further comment beyond his initial denial, but the incident remains under public discussion.

In the midst of all the attention, many who are new to the scene are asking: who exactly is Hasan Piker?

HasanAbi: The Rise of a Political Streamer

Hasan Doğan Piker, known online as HasanAbi, was born on 25 July 1991 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Turkish parents. He grew up in Istanbul before returning to the United States to study at the University of Miami and later Rutgers University, where he graduated with honours in 2013. His family includes prominent academics and political figures, most notably his uncle Cenk Uygur, co-founder of The Young Turks network.

After beginning as an intern at The Young Turks, Piker rose to prominence as a host and producer. In 2016, he launched The Breakdown, a Facebook series offering left-leaning political analysis targeted at younger audiences. By 2018, he began streaming on Twitch, initially while still employed at The Young Turks.

From TYT to Twitch Stardom

In January 2020, Piker left the network to stream full-time on Twitch, where his politically charged broadcasts quickly gained traction. His channel now has over 3 million followers, and as of 2025, he ranks as the twenty-first most subscribed streamer on the platform. He is known for combining political commentary, gaming, and reaction segments, often streaming for around ten hours regularly.

Piker's outspoken political views have led to both popularity and controversy. He has been suspended multiple times from Twitch for contentious remarks. Despite these incidents, his streams consistently attract large audiences, particularly during major political events such as the US elections.

Political Influence

During the 2020 and 2024 US presidential elections, Piker's streams drew millions of viewers, making him one of Twitch's most-watched political figures. His influence extended beyond commentary, with notable collaborations such as a 2020 'Get Out the Vote' stream alongside US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

The Man Behind the Stream

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches, Piker's physical presence, charisma, and direct communication style have contributed to his appeal among younger audiences. His luxury £2.2 million (approximately $2.7 million) home in West Hollywood has occasionally drawn criticism, with detractors labelling him a 'limousine socialist'. Nonetheless, his supporters view him as a key voice for progressive commentary in online spaces traditionally dominated by right-leaning creators.

Awards and Recognition

Piker's impact on online political discourse has been acknowledged within the streaming industry. He was named one of Kotaku's 'Gamers of the Year' in 2020 and has twice won the Streamy Award for News. His blend of entertainment and political commentary has established him as a leading figure in what academics call the 'newsfluencer' era, where journalism and streaming culture intersect.

Hasan Piker remains one of Twitch's most influential personalities, balancing a career defined by political advocacy, philanthropy, and frequent controversy. Whether the recent accusations will leave a lasting mark on his reputation remains to be seen, but for now, he continues to command the attention of millions each time he goes live.