Stacy Keach, the actor whose cocaine arrest in Britain led to six months in prison, has died aged 85. He died at home in Magdalenka, Poland, on Tuesday, his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, said.

Keach was best known to television audiences as private detective Mike Hammer, but his seven-decade career also took in Shakespeare, Broadway and film. His wife said he had been seriously ill with a heart condition and heart failure.

'After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world,' she said in a statement. She described him as a 'true warrior' who faced his illness with 'extraordinary courage, determination and strength'.

Stacy Keach's Career Went Beyond Mike Hammer

Born in Savannah, Georgia, Keach was the son of actors. He studied at the University of California, Berkeley, and the Yale School of Drama, then attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as a Fulbright scholar.

His television breakthrough came as Hammer, the hard-boiled private eye created by crime novelist Mickey Spillane. Keach played the detective in Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, later retitled The New Mike Hammer, and in related television films.

He went on to lead the series Titus, play a prison warden in Prison Break and appear in Blue Bloods. His film work included John Huston's Fat City, American History X and Nebraska. He also won a Golden Globe for playing Ernest Hemingway in a television miniseries.

On stage, Keach earned a Tony Award nomination for playing Buffalo Bill in the Broadway production of Indians. He later headed the US touring cast of Frost/Nixon, playing Richard Nixon.

In 2017, he collapsed during a performance of Pamplona, a one-man play about Hemingway, in Chicago. The production's run was cancelled. Keach had suffered a heart attack.

He spoke openly about the trade-offs in choosing varied roles. 'It probably did hurt my career,' he told New York magazine in 2012. He said, however, that he would not give up the opportunity to play Hamlet, Richard III and King Lear.

Stacy Keach Rebuilt His Career After Prison

Keach was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport in 1984 while working on Mike Hammer. Cocaine was found in his luggage, and he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to nine months in prison and served six at Reading Prison.

In his 2013 memoir, All in All: An Actor's Life On and Off the Stage, Keach called the arrest and sentence 'the lowest moment of my life'. He later told a US House panel that he had become hooked on cocaine in the mid-1970s.

'There is no greater imprisonment than that of being dependent on a chemical substance for one's existence,' he told lawmakers. He also spoke about addiction at college campuses and rehabilitation centres.

His return to work began with the CBS television film Intimate Strangers, his first role after prison. It became the third-highest-rated television film of the 1985-86 season. The Return of Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer followed, and the series was added to CBS's 1986-87 schedule.

Keach received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. In 2025, he played George Clooney's father in Jay Kelly. He met his wife, a Polish actress, when she appeared in the Hammer series. He is survived by her and their children, Shannon and Karolina.