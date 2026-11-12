Anthony Clark, the stand-up comedian who became a wholesome sitcom dad on the hit show 'Yes, Dear,' died on Tuesday at 62, with pneumonia-related complications reported as the cause, three weeks after a phone call with co-star Mike O'Malley.

The detail that has stopped people cold is the timing. O'Malley, who played neighbour Jimmy Hughes opposite Clark for six seasons, announced the news on Wednesday through Instagram and X. 'He was a hilarious guy,' O'Malley wrote. 'We spoke on the phone three weeks ago.' He recalled Clark making them laugh loudly. He closed with Clark's nickname, writing, 'Rest in peace, Tony.'

Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again. Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of “Yes Dear” which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace. Tony. — Mike O'Malley (@TheMikeOMalley) November 11, 2026

A Reported Cause of Death

Deadline reported that Clark died from complications related to pneumonia, although no official cause of death has been confirmed publicly. Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter said the cause was not immediately available.

For a generation of US viewers who grew up watching Clark play a bumbling, good-hearted father, the loss has been hard to shake.

Clark was born on 4 April 1964 in Lynchburg, Virginia, and had worked in television and film since 1991. He was 62, and news of his death prompted tributes from fellow comedians and friends.

From Comedy Clubs to Network Television

Clark built his name on the stand-up circuit before Hollywood came calling. He picked up an early screen credit in the 1991 film 'Dogfight,' then moved into television with the sitcom 'Boston Common' and a stint as Reverend Todd Tucker on the comedy 'Soul Man' in the late 1990s. His stand-up instincts followed him into every part he took, shaping his natural approach to comedy.

'I don't know why people think I'm funny. But I'm glad they do. I don't want to have a real job. I just want to hang out,' Clark told The Comic's Comic in 2006, summing up the loose, low-key style that defined his act.

The Role That Defined Him

In 2000, Clark landed the part of Greg Warner on 'Yes, Dear,' the CBS family comedy about two couples raising children under different parenting styles. The show ran for six seasons until 2006, completing 122 episodes.

Clark and O'Malley anchored it together, their mismatched-dad chemistry carrying the series through its six-year run. The characters remained familiar to longtime viewers.

The same year 'Yes, Dear' ended, Clark took over as host of 'Last Comic Standing,' guiding the stand-up competition through its fourth season and returning him to the comedy world where he started. The hosting role put him in front of a new prime-time audience, bringing his stand-up experience full circle. He later appeared in productions including the film 'My Uncle Rafael' and the series 'West of Liberty.'

A Final Laugh Remembered

What lingers now is O'Malley's account of that last phone call. Three weeks before Clark died, the two men who played bickering neighbours were still making each other laugh, exactly as they had on set, after years of working together onscreen.

Fellow comedians including Nick Swardson and Dane Cook shared tributes to Clark.

While his cause of death has not been officially confirmed, the loud and familiar laughter O'Malley remembered remains a poignant final memory.