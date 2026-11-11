Stacy Keach, the actor best known for playing television detective Mike Hammer, has died aged 85 after a long battle with heart disease and heart failure, his wife has confirmed.

He died at his home in Magdalenka, Poland, on Tuesday, 10 November. Keach had previously suffered a heart attack on stage in Chicago in 2017. He recovered and returned to the production the following year. His career spanned more than six decades across television, film and theatre.

His Wife Shares Details of His Health Struggle

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Tomassi Keach said her husband had died peacefully. She described his struggle as prolonged, although she did not say when his final health problems began.

'He was a true warrior,' she said, praising the determination he had shown during his illness. She also called him her companion and 'the heart of our family'.

Her statement attributed his death to a lengthy struggle with heart disease and heart failure. It did not include an independently established medical cause of death or details of his treatment.

Keach's earlier medical emergency occurred on 30 May 2017, during the opening night of Pamplona at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The one-man play examined the later life of novelist Ernest Hemingway.

The theatre later confirmed that Keach had suffered a mild heart attack and cancelled the remaining performances. Artistic director Robert Falls said he was 'awed by Stacy's courage and strength' as the actor recovered.

Keach returned to Pamplona in 2018. His wife's recent statement did not establish a connection between the 2017 heart attack and his final illness.

A Six-Decade Career Beyond Mike Hammer

Keach became widely recognised as Mickey Spillane's hard-boiled fictional investigator in Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer. Yet he had built a substantial theatre career long before television audiences associated him with the detective.

Stacy Keach, TV's Mike Hammer and the warden from Prison Break, died yesterday at 85. Decades ago, he lost his hit CBS show and spent 6 months behind bars, and later called it the best thing that ever happened to him.



In the video below, he talks about prison and how he fought… pic.twitter.com/tvU7SR2Pfh — Noah (@xbtnoah) November 11, 2026

Born in Savannah, Georgia, he studied at the University of California, Berkeley, and Yale School of Drama. His classical repertoire included Hamlet, Richard III and King Lear, alongside numerous Broadway productions.

In 1970, Keach earned a Tony Award nomination for portraying Buffalo Bill in Indians. He later appeared in The Kentucky Cycle and Other Desert Cities and portrayed Richard Nixon in the stage production Frost/Nixon. His achievements brought him induction into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2015.

He won a Golden Globe for playing novelist Ernest Hemingway in the 1988 television miniseries Hemingway. Nearly three decades later, he returned to the writer's story in Pamplona, the production interrupted by his heart attack.

His television credits included Prison Break, Titus and Blue Bloods. He also played Barabbas in Jesus of Nazareth and appeared in films including Fat City, Nebraska and The Bourne Legacy.

Keach continued acting late in life, appearing in the 2025 film Jay Kelly. His work ranged from prominent screen parts to demanding stage performances, with no single role accounting for the whole career.

Tomassi Keach said, 'His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives.' He is survived by his wife, their children, Karolina and Shannon, and extended family. The farewell was signed by his wife, children, grandchildren and spouses.