Andrew Left, known for his unusual approach to trading, has reportedly been found guilty of securities fraud by a US jury, the US Department of Justice has confirmed. The Citron Research founder was convicted on 13 of 17 counts on Monday, 1 June, following a three-week trial in Los Angeles, according to a report by Reuters.

Left was charged in July 2024 for allegedly manipulating the stock market and defrauding investors. This included making misleading claims about his positions in multiple companies, such as Nvidia and Tesla.

As an example, the case involving Nvidia was mentioned in the release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California. Left allegedly messaged a portfolio manager, urging that they work together to create a negative thesis against Nvidia to push the stock down.

'Do you want to make some fast money[.] Put together a thesis why nvda is oversold... We can destroy it... Just read the analyst notes from this past quarter and assemble the best of the ideas,' Left allegedly told the portfolio manager, according to DOJ's release.

After that, he announced on social media that Citron was buying Nvidia, anticipating that its share price would rise from $143 to $165. When trading for that stock tipped $150-151, he allegedly sold his position and made at least $960,000 from it.

This backs claims that the 55-year-old had allegedly manipulated stocks through social media and cable news appearances. As a result, Left reportedly profited by at least $21 million from these misleading stock calls between March 2018 and October 2023. Left had pleaded not guilty to the accusations and issued a statement of his own on X on Monday following the verdict.

Today I was found guilty. Amongst other things, for recommending Tesla, Nvidia and Meta back in 2018.

Not once did anyone say I lied. The government’s own agent admitted it on the stand. There were no false statements.

So now a truthful opinion that ends up making money is… — Citron Research (@CitronResearch) June 2, 2026

'Today I was found guilty. Amongst other things, for recommending Tesla, Nvidia and Meta back in 2018. Not once did anyone say I lied (...) So now a truthful opinion that ends up making money is illegal. Is this America?' Left posted on social media.

'We disagree with the jury and this does not stop here. We will keep fighting for free, honest speech and opportunity, the backbone of this country. This is not over,' he added.

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Efforts were made to seek additional comment from Left through his lawyers, but were unsuccessful. It remains to be seen whether Left will file an appeal against the ruling.

Left's Uncanny Strategy

Left followed a different approach, betting against public companies he believed were overvalued or engaging in outright fraud. That unsurprisingly drew outrage from affected companies, as his actions influenced market sentiment and trading behaviour.

Normally, short sellers gain profits from bets on stocks they expect to fall. But in Left's case, he did so on a long-term basis.

He used social media and cable news appearances to back his claims, which resulted in retail investors thinking twice before making trades. But in the process, Left's strategy allegedly benefited him most in the end, allegedly profiting from short-lived price movements.

Left Played Investors Wisely

According to prosecutors, Left found an ingenious way to make his strategy work. This allegedly included making it look like he was actually betting on companies he was portraying as good investments. That led other retail investors to follow his lead, later realising that they were being defrauded. Some of those investors were present during the hearings.

'Left used his TV appearances to disguise his intentions, manipulate the stock market, and pad his pockets,' said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. 'A fair and transparent securities market is a foundation of our nation's financial system. We will continue to bring to justice individuals who abuse the public trust placed in financial advisors.'

Unless there is a turn of events, Left is looking at potentially spending roughly 45 years behind bars. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 25 years in federal prison for one count of securities fraud and another 20 years in federal prison for each count of securities fraud.

In the same report, some legal experts believe the Justice Department acted too aggressively. However, this claim was rebuked by prosecutors, who pointed out how the private messages sent by Left, as well as other behind-the-scenes dealings, clearly showed that the 55-year-old had intentionally sought to manipulate investors and their decision-making.

In his defence, Left declared that there was nothing wrong with him profiting from the price correction of a stock each time he posted an update on a certain company that he felt was overvalued or undervalued.

'It's the stock market,' Left said in a report by The Business Times. 'I say what I believe. I speak truth. If people want to read it, read it.'

Left is scheduled to be sentenced on 31 August.